‘Another Round,’ ‘Corpus Christi,’ ‘Martin Eden’ Lead Race for European Film Awards

Thomas Vinterberg’s “Another Round,” starring Mads Mikkelsen, leads the race for the 33rd European Film Awards, alongside Jan Komasa’s Oscar nominated “Corpus Christi” and Pietro Marcello’s “Martin Eden.” Each film has four nominations.

“Another Round” took nominations for best film, director, actor for Mikkelsen, and screenwriter for Vinterberg and Tobias Lindholm. The film won the Audience Award at London Film Festival, and best actor, jointly for the four male leads, at San Sebastian.

“Corpus Christi” will compete for best film, director, actor for Bartosz Bielenia, and screenwriter for Mateusz Pacewicz.

“Martin Eden” is short-listed in the best film category, as well as director, actor for Luca Marinelli (who won best actor with the film at Venice last year), and screenwriter for Marcello and Maurizio Braucci.

Three films scored two nominations each. Burhan Qurbani’s “Berlin Alexanderplatz” competes for best film, and screenwriter for Martin Behnke and Qurbani. Christian Petzold’s “Undine” was nominated for best film and actress for Paula Beer, who won the Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival.

Maria Sødahl’s “Hope,” starring Stellan Skarsgård, earned nominations for best director and actress for Andrea Bræin Hovig.

Václav Marhoul’s “The Painted Bird” was the other film nominated for best film.

The other nominees for best director were Agnieszka Holland for “Charlatan,” and François Ozon for “Summer of 85.”

Other nominees for best screenwriter were Costa-Gavras for “Adults in the Room” and Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo for “Bad Tales.”

Best documentary nominees were Sundance winner “Acasă, My Home,” “Collective,” “Gunda,” “Little Girl,” “Saudi Runaway” and Oscar nominee “The Cave.”

A full list of nominees can be found here.

The European Film Academy’s members, who number more than 3,800, will vote for the winners. These will be presented in a series of virtual events from Dec. 8 to 12.