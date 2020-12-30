Chloé Zhao and ‘Nomadland’ Lead Nominations From Alliance of Women Film Journalists (EXCLUSIVE)

The Alliance of Women Film Journalists has announced their nominees for their 2020 EDA awards, with Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” leading with nine nominations including best film and director. With 25 individual categories, their awards are divided into three sections: the standard “Best Of” section, the “Female Focus” awards and “EDA Special Mentions.” Women dominated the “best of” section, with four of the five slots occupied by women.

Regina King’s “One Night in Miami” was the second-highest nomination leader with eight, and Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman” nabbed six mentions. “Our EDA Awards always honor the year’s best regardless of gender,” says AWFJ and EDA Awards founder Jennifer Merin. “We are thrilled that in 2020 three female-directed films have emerged as our most-nominated films. Even better, two of these and several other multi-nominated films tell stories centering on strong and complex female characters from diverse backgrounds.”

The AWFJ will announce their winners on Jan. 4.

The full list of nominees are:

AWFJ BEST OF AWARDS

(These awards are presented to women and/or men without gender consideration)

Best Film

“Minari” (A24)

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always” (Focus Features)

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

“One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

“Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Best Director

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

Regina King, “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Kelly Reichardt, “First Cow” (A24)

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios)

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

Delroy Lindo, “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

Best Actress

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman” (Netflix)

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Bill Murray, “On the Rocks” (A24/Apple TV Plus)

Leslie Odom Jr, “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)

Ellen Burstyn, “Pieces of a Woman” (Netflix)

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank” (Netflix)

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari” (A24)

Best Screenplay, Original

“Mank” (Netflix) – Jack Fincher

“Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features) – Emerald Fennell

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Aaron Sorkin

Best Screenplay, Adapted

“First Cow” (A24) – Kelly Reichardt and Jonathan Raymond

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures) – Chloé Zhao

“One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – Kemp Powers

Best Animated Film

“Over the Moon” (Netflix)

“Soul” (Pixar)

“Wolfwalkers” (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)

Best Cinematography

“Mank” (Netflix) – Erik Messerschmidt

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures) – Joshua James Richards

“One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – Tami Reiker

Best Editing

“One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – Tariq Anwar

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures) – Chloé Zhao

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Alan Baumgarten

Best Documentary

“All In: The Fight for Democracy” (Amazon Studios)

“Athlete A” (Netflix)

“Crip Camp” (Netflix)

“The Painter and the Thief” (Neon)

“Time” (Amazon Studios)

Best Non-English-Language Film

“Another Round” – Denmark

“Beanpole” – Russia

“The Mole Agent” – Chile

“The Painted Bird” – Czech Republic

Best Ensemble Cast – Casting Director

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix) – Kim Coleman

“One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – Kimberly Hardin

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Francine Maisler

EDA FEMALE FOCUS AWARDS

(These awards honor WOMEN only)

Best Woman Director

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

Eliza Hittman, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” (Focus Features)

Regina King, “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Channing Godfrey Peoples, “Miss Juneteenth” (Vertical Entertainment)

Kelly Reichardt, “First Cow” (A24)

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Woman Screenwriter

Radha Blank, “The Forty-Year-Old Version” (Netflix)

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

Eliza Hittman, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” (Focus Features)

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Animated Female

“22” in “Soul” (Pixar) – portrayed by Tina Fey

“Mebh Óg MacTíre” in “Wolfwalkers” (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS) – portrayed by Eva Whittaker

“Robyn Goodfellowe” in “Wolfwalkers” (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS) – portrayed by Honor Kneafsey

Best Woman’s Breakthrough Performance

Radha Blank, “The Forty-Year-Old Version” (Netflix)

Sidney Flanigan, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” (Focus Features)

Helena Zengel, “News of the World” (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Achievement by a Woman in the Film Industry

All female heads of film festivals who successfully transitioned from live to online events to sustain festival culture through the pandemic.

All indie female writers and directors who normalized abortion as a vital element in the cultural conversation in films such as “Saint Frances,” “Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” “Sister of the Groom,” “Once Upon a River,” The Glorias” and others.

Emerald Fennell for creating a film that forces empathy to put an end to the toxic sexist rape culture pervasive through modern history.

Sophia Loren for a brilliant comeback at age 86 in “The Life Ahead,” the latest in her record-setting career. Loren won a Best Actress Oscar in 1962 for “Two Women” and was the first actor to win for a foreign language movie. She was also nominated in 1965 for “Marriage Italian Style.” If she’s nominated in 2021, it will be a 56-year span between her two most recent nominations – the current record is held by Henry Fonda, who had a 41-year gap between nominations.

EDA SPECIAL MENTION AWARDS

Grand Dame Award for defying ageism.

Ellen Burstyn, “Pieces of a Woman” (Netflix)

Tsai Chin, “Lucky Grandma” (Good Deed Entertainment)

Sophia Loren, “The Life Ahead” (Netflix)

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Most Egregious Lovers’ Age Difference Award

“The Burnt Orange Heresy” (Sony Pictures Classics) – Elizabeth Debicki and Claes Bang (23 years)

“Devil All the Time” (Netflix) – Riley Keough and Jason Clarke (20 years)

“Mank” – Amanda Seyfried and Charles Dance (39 years), Gary Oldman (27 years)

“Tenet” – Elizabeth Debicki and Kenneth Branagh (30 years)

She Deserves A New Agent Award

Rose Byrne, “Like a Boss” (Paramount Pictures)

Tiffany Haddish, “Like a Boss” (Paramount Pictures)

Katie Holmes, “Dare to Dream” (Gravitas Ventures)

Uma Thurman, “The War with Grandpa” (101 Studios)

Most Daring Performance Award

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ (Amazon Studios)

Haley Bennett, “Swallow” (IFC Films)

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman” (Netflix)

Elisabeth Moss, “The Invisible Man” (Universal Pictures)

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

Time Waster Remake or Sequel Award

“The Croods: A New Age” (DreamWorks Animation)

“Doolittle” (Universal Pictures)

“Rebecca” (Netflix)

AWFJ Hall of Shame Award