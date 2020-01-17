×

Brad Pitt’s Production Banner Plan B Relies on Creative Diversity

By

Scott's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jeremy Kleiner Dede Gardner Brad Pitt Plan B
CREDIT: Todd Williamson/January Images/S

“For a long time people tried to figure out ‘What is Plan B?’” says Plan B principal Dede Gardner, who along with fellow executives Jeremy Kleiner and Brad Pitt will receive the David O. Selznick Award at the 31st annual Producers Guild Awards on Jan. 18. “I remember Brad came to us the year that we released ‘12 Years a Slave’ and ‘World War Z’ with a grin on his face: ‘That’s Plan B.’ Truthfully, it’s narratively driven. We are real lovers of stories, and that’s been the singular guidepost since the very beginning.”

Those films, along with a prestigious, awards and nomination-heavy output including “Selma,” “The Big Short,” “Moonlight,” “Vice” and “If Beale Street Could Talk,” form the sort of enviable body of work over the course of Plan B’s two decades — one Kleiner says is informed by the fluid Pitt-influenced development culture “of trying to stay present tense and be inspired, when the inspirations arrive in whatever form: a filmmaker or a book or a piece of journalism.”

“Brad’s a true cinephile, and genuinely blows our mind constantly with the amount that he sees, the depth to which he does to investigate as a filmmaker,” Gardner says. “His curiosity is an inspiring thing to be around.”

Popular on Variety

Kleiner also praises Pitt’s cinematic insights. “The language he uses is as specific as his choices are as an actor.”

Gardner, Kleiner says, demonstrates the courage to tackle complicated material that inspires respect, while she praises her partner for keen intuition for the needs of a disparate array of filmmakers. Plan B’s enduring partnership is also key to its success.

“Longevity is an underrated characteristic in creative industry,” Gardner says. “We have a lot of moments in meetings where we don’t say a word to each other, but we know exactly what the other person is saying.”

More Film

  • Wasp Network

    Netflix Scoops Olivier Assayas's 'Wasp Network' With Penelope Cruz, Edgar Ramirez (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix has acquired U.S. rights and several other territories for Olivier Assayas’ “Wasp Network,” the Cuban spy thriller headlined by Penelope Cruz and Edgar Ramirez which world premiered at Venice last year, Variety has learned. The streaming giant is believed to have bought international rights to the film outside of China, Eastern Europe, Greece, Portugal, [...]

  • Octavia Spencer PGA Visionary Award

    Octavia Spencer Faced a Hard Fight to Gain Traction in Hollywood

    Octavia Spencer never believed she would be in front of the camera. Instead, she always saw herself as a producer. Her award-winning performances in movies such as “The Help,” “Hidden Figures” and “The Shape of Water” helped Spencer, recipient of the Visionary Award at the PGA Awards this year, to do both. But getting traction [...]

  • Jeremy Kleiner Dede Gardner Brad Pitt

    Brad Pitt's Production Banner Plan B Relies on Creative Diversity

    “For a long time people tried to figure out ‘What is Plan B?’” says Plan B principal Dede Gardner, who along with fellow executives Jeremy Kleiner and Brad Pitt will receive the David O. Selznick Award at the 31st annual Producers Guild Awards on Jan. 18. “I remember Brad came to us the year that [...]

  • Allison Janney and Viola Davis appear

    Film Review: 'Troop Zero'

    You’ve probably seen a version of “Troop Zero” before. Whether that version was called “Troop Beverly Hills,” “The Mighty Ducks,” or an edited-for-TV showing of “The Bad News Bears,” it’s unlikely that anything here will be particularly fresh to anyone but the youngest of viewers. But novelty does not appear to have been high on [...]

  • Cast of 'Black Panther'25th Annual Screen

    Peers Honoring Peers: What Makes SAG Awards Special

    The 26th annual SAG Awards will be held Jan. 19 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and broadcast live on both TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. EST. The SAG Awards are different from typical awards ceremonies for a number of reasons — beginning with length. The show, which comes in at two hours, [...]

  • Ted Sarandos Milestone Award PGA

    Netflix Leader Ted Sarandos Plans Broader Creative Push for the Future

    Ted Sarandos, who has helped to upend the way audiences receive and consume entertainment as Netflix’s chief content officer, will be honored with the Milestone Award at the 31st annual Producers Guild Awards on Jan. 18. Game-changers including Steven Spielberg, Sherry Lansing, Robert Iger, Jeffrey Katzenberg and Ron Meyer have previously received the recognition, and [...]

  • PGA co-presidents Gail Berman and Lucy

    Producers Guild Program Combating Sexual Harassment Kicks Into High Gear

    Producers Guild co-presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher are headed to the org’s annual awards celebration Jan. 18 with a big accomplishment under their respective belts: its anti-harassment program kicked into high gear in 2019, providing free training to 350 people in six months. The Independent Production Safety Initiative (IPSI), established in late 2018, is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad