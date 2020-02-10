×

Bong Joon Ho Celebrates at ‘Parasite’ Oscar Party: ‘Let’s Drink!’

By
Marc Malkin

Senior Film Awards, Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bong Joon-Ho ? Director and Best Picture - Parasite92nd Annual Academy Awards, Press Room, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The fire marshal shut down the “Parasite” party at Soho House before the Oscars were even over.

At about 8 p.m., guests arriving to the viewing and after party were asked to give their phone numbers to staff at the door and suggested they grab a bite to eat at BOA restaurant — they would receive texts when more could be let into the party.

Inside, Neon had taken over the private members club. Fake peaches were hung in trees in the garden restaurant. A handful of people turned the peaches into earrings. A large neon “Bong” sign was glowing in the downstairs restaurant. The menu for the evening included Soho House’s usual offerings of salads, salmon and beef, but also Bibigo Kitchen provided Korean dishes, featuring fried chicken, rice rolls, cucumber kimchi and bulgogi and corn cheese egg rolls.

Kpop band A.C.E. put on two shows throughout the evening on a small stage in the private members club’s main area, where Quincy Jones, Gina Gerson, Jim Jefferies, Mike Moh, “The Climb” director and star Michael Angelo Covino and “Jojo Rabbit” costume designer Mayes C. Rubeo were spotted.

The man of the evening, “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho, arrived close to 1 a.m. with his cast. He held his Oscar in the air as the party erupted with applause and cheers.

Popular on Variety

On stage, Neon CEO Tom Quinn said of “Parasite’s” four wins, including the historic best picture win (it’s the first foreign language film to win the top prize), “Tonight, cinema won and put everybody else in check and Bong Joon Ho has been doing this for a long motherf—ing time.”

He added, “This is a win for all of us tonight. We put the rest of the industry in check because cinema won!”

Bong thanked everyone for their support and then said to wild applause, “Let’s drink!”

More Film

  • Italian Directors Vittorio Taviani (r) Paolo

    Grazia Volpi, Producer of the Taviani Brothers, Dies at 79

    Italian producer Grazia Volpi, best known for bringing many works by Paolo and Vittorio Taviani to the big and small screens, including their Berlin Golden Bear winner “Caesar Must Die,” has died. Volpi was 79, according to Italian press reports. The cause of death has not been disclosed. Born in the Tuscan town of Pontedera, [...]

  • Bong Joon-Ho ? Director and Best

    Bong Joon Ho Celebrates at 'Parasite' Oscar Party: 'Let's Drink!'

    The fire marshal shut down the “Parasite” party at Soho House before the Oscars were even over. At about 8 p.m., guests arriving to the viewing and after party were asked to give their phone numbers to staff at the door and suggested they grab a bite to eat at BOA restaurant — they would [...]

  • Luke Perry dead

    Luke Perry Omitted From Oscars In Memoriam

    The 2020 Oscars In Memoriam segment memorialized late Hollywood icons such as Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, and Kirk Douglas, who died last week at age 103. But the Academy erroneously left off a few notable names, including Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce and Sid Haig. Orson Bean, the 91-year-old [...]

  • Parasite

    Oscar-Winner 'Parasite' Scores Record-Breaking Debut at British Box Office

    As the world applauded the Oscar success of Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite,” the film’s producers had further reason to celebrate following a record-breaking theatrical release in the U.K. over the weekend, pushing its worldwide cume to new heights. The tragicomedy about social inequality in modern Korea scored £1.4 million ($1.81 million) for its opening weekend, [...]

  • Bong Joon-Ho92nd Annual Academy Awards, Governors

    Korea, Asia Rejoice in 'Parasite' Oscar Wins

    After weeks of awards campaigning and hundreds of interviews, “Parasite” began Sunday as a successful and well-appreciated movie. Yet its Academy Awards wins for best picture and for Bong Joon Ho as best director were shocks that thrilled the Asian movie industry. “I’m so happy for all the Asian Film industry. It has now created [...]

  • Berlin Competition Film 'Undine' Debuts Trailer

    Berlin Film Festival Competition Film 'Undine' Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer for Christian Petzold’s “Undine,” which world premieres in competition at the Berlin Film Festival. Petzold won the Silver Berlin Bear for best director for “Barbara” in 2012. At the heart of “Undine,” set in modern-day Berlin, lies the Undine myth: a water nymph becomes human when [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad