Billie Eilish to Perform on the Oscars

Fresh off her five Grammy wins, Billie Eilish will take the stage at the Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 9. She’ll perform during the Oscars’ ‘In Memoriam’ segment during which the Academy honors those in the film industry who died in the previous year.

The Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and air live on ABC, starting with a red carpet pre-show at 3:30pm PT.

Billie Eilish swept the top Grammy categories on Sunday night, becoming the youngest (and only the second) artist in history to win the big four: album of the year and pop vocal album (for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”), record and song of the year (for “Bad Guy”) and new artist. (Christopher Cross is the only other artist ever to sweep the big four categories, in 1981.) She lost pop solo performance to Lizzo (for “Truth Hurts”). In total, Eilish, 18, and her brother/recording partner Finneas O’Connell, 22, took home six of the seven awards they were nominated for.

Eilish is set to hit the road on a world arena tour which sold out within an hour of tickets going on sale. It kicks off on March 9.