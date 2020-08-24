Berlin Film Festival to Adopt Gender-Neutral Performance Awards

The Berlin Intl. Film Festival has decided that its performance awards will be gender-neutral for next year’s edition, which will be a physical event, although a hybrid model is intended for the European Film Market.

Instead of awards for the best actor and actress, Silver Bears will be awarded for best leading performance and best supporting performance, the festival announced Monday.

“We believe that not separating the awards in the acting field according to gender comprises a signal for a more gender-sensitive awareness in the film industry,” festival directors, Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian, said in a statement.

The event also said that the Silver Bear Alfred Bauer Prize, which was suspended due to revelations about the role of the first Berlinale director, Alfred Bauer, under the Nazis, will no longer be awarded. A new award, the Silver Bear Jury Prize, will be introduced.

The international jury will award eight prizes for films in the main competition section: Golden Bear for best film (awarded to the film’s producers), Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize, Silver Bear for best director, Silver Bear Jury Prize, Silver Bear for best leading performance, Silver Bear for best supporting performance, Silver Bear for best screenplay, and Silver Bear for outstanding artistic contribution.

Commenting on the decision to stage a physical event, the festival chiefs said: “Festivals and markets are places of encounter and communication. This applies to the public as well as to the industry. We see an important and unique feature of festivals in their lively relationship with the audience. In times of the corona pandemic, it has become even clearer that we still require analogue experience spaces in the cultural realm.”