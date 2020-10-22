Amelia Warner to Compose Score for ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’ for Bleecker Street (EXCLUSIVE)

In a year that presents the opportunity for new and diverse voices in the awards race, another one has been added to the mix for best original score. Variety has learned exclusively that neo-classical composer Amelia Warner will helm the music for John Patrick Shanley’s “Wild Mountain Thyme” starring Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan.

Best known for her work on Haifaa al-Mansour’s “Mary Shelley” in 2018, Warner has dabbled both in music and acting. With roles in “Quills,” “Aeon Flux” and “Winter Passing,” this film marks just her third film composition. Warner was named the breakthrough composer of the year at the 2019 International Film Music Critics Awards.

While the awards season could present a record-breaking number of women nominated in categories like best picture and director, the race for best original score is very limited for female composers. Warner hopes to break through the male-heavy list of contenders that could unfold over the next few months. The Oscar predictions currently has only three women listed in the running for a nomination. Tamar-kali has three films with “The Assistant,” “John Lewis: Good Trouble” and “Shirley,” while Isobel Waller-Bridge shares credit with David Schweitzer for “Emma.” Lisbeth Scott is also listed for composing “Wonder Woman 1984” however, many industry experts and critics expect the film to move out of its currently scheduled December release date.

While last year saw Hildur Guðnadóttir win the Academy Award for “Joker,” the original score category has been devoid of properly citing female composers. Only seven women over ten instances have been nominated in the Academy’s 92 year history. Along with Guðnadóttir, past winners have included Anne Dudley (1997’s “The Full Monty”), Rachel Portman (1996’s “Emma”) and Marilyn Bergman (1983’s “Yentl”).

Warner has also released three solo classical albums, including her most recent EP “Haven,” which was released in summer 2020.

The film will also feature an original song that has yet to be announced.

“Wild Mountain Thyme” is distributed by Bleecker Street and is scheduled to open in theaters on Dec. 11.