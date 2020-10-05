AFI Awards 2020 Set for Feb. 26

The American Film Institute announced that its 2020 AFI Awards ceremony, which celebrates the year’s achievements in both film and television, will take place on Feb. 26, 2021.

Typically announced in mid-December, with the extension to the eligibility period for the Academy Awards pushed to Feb. 28, 2021, the annual honoring will follow the same trajectory. Last year, the group that is comprised of AFI Trustees, scholars, artists and critics, had seven of the nine best picture nominees at the Oscars among their selections. The eventual best picture winner, “Parasite,” was not eligible due to its international status but was given a special award from the group. The films that did not make the cut for the Oscars were “The Farewell” from Lulu Wang, “Knives Out” from Rian Johnson and “Richard Jewell” from Clint Eastwood.

On the television side, the group combines all genres of programs and all received top Emmy nominations. In 2019, the top 10 television programs were “Chernobyl,” “The Crown,” “Fosse/Verdon,” “Game of Thrones,” “Pose,” “Succession,” “Unbelievable,” “Veep,” “Watchmen” and “When They See Us.” Prime Video’s “Fleabag” received a special award.

“AFI AWARDS celebrates the best in the art of the moving image – and we look forward to honoring the films and artists who have inspired and entertained us during these unprecedented times,” said Bob Gazzale, president and CEO of the American Film Institute. “Now more than ever, we need to shine a light on art that drives culture forward.”

The AFI Awards began in 2000 and is a supporter of AFI and its programs for the past 17 years. Audi is the official sponsor of this year’s AFI Awards and AFI Film Festival. Details about the event will be released at a later date.