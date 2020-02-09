Adam Sandler Laughs Off All the ‘Motherf—-ers’ at the Oscars in Epic Spirit Awards Speech (VIDEO)

Adam Sandler may have been snubbed by the Academy, but, just like when he lost out ‘Best Looking’ in high school to some ‘feather-headed d–che bag,’ he’s taking it all in stride.

During his acceptance speech after winning best male lead at Saturday’s Independent Spirit Awards, the “Uncut Gems” star went full Sandman on stage. Sandler poked fun at everyone from the Safdie brothers to Netflix’s Ted Sarandos and producer Scott Rudin.

Read the speech in full:

Thank you, man, I know you guys all try to go quick and my speech is too long so I’ll try to breeze through it. And I love you. Just in case they cut me off, I love you to my wife and my kids and my family and I love you. Okay. I wrote a speech here we go, real quick. Hello my name is Adam Sandler.

Thank you. I stand before you trembling with glee as I receive your so-called best actor trophy independently speaking, of course.

First off, it’s great to see our host Aubrey Plaza again. Aubrey and I did a move entitled funny people 11 years ago. That was actually the last time critics pretended not to hate me for five f—ing minutes. Catch you in another 11 years, Aubrey.

I liked to also give a shout out to my fellow nominees, who will now and forever be known as the guys to lost to f—ing Adam Sandler. How did that happen? Independent movie Adam Sandler? To get my movie I had to live in my car outside of f—ing Ralph’s begging for nickels on f—ing Kickstarter, and all Sandler had to do was get Ted Sarandos stoned.

A few weeks back when I was “snubbed” by the Academy, it reminded me when I briefly attended high school and was overlooked for the coveted yearbook superlative category best looking.

That accolade was given to a jean-jacket wearing, feather-haired douche back bid name the skipper Jenkins, but my classmates did honor me with the allegedly less prestige us best And tonight as I look around this room, I realize the independent is Spirit Awards are the best personality awards of Hollywood.