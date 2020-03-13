×

7th Premios Platino Event Canceled

By

Anna Marie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Premios Platino
CREDIT: Premios Platino

The Premios Platino, Iberoamerica’s most prominent annual film and TV awards event, has canceled its 7th edition, citing concerns about the Coronavirus pandemic. Set to take place for a third time at the Xcaret resort in the Riviera Maya, Mexico, this edition was going to include an inaugural industry event to run May 1-3, culminating in the awards night on May 3.

“Out of respect and solidarity with our society, and in order to support and contribute to the health prevention and regulation actions recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), the organizers of the Platino Awards, Spain’s Audiovisual Producers Rights Management Entity (EGEDA) and the Ibero-American Federation of Cinematographic and Audiovisual Producers (FIPCA), announce that the seventh edition of the awards… is postponed, without a new date,” said the official communique.

However, online voting based on the nominations will continue, with the winners to be announced at a later date.

Platino Industria was expected to draw some 300 producers and 700 industry pros with the aim to foster alliances and projects within the Ibero-American audiovisual community. Given the current uncertainties about the Cannes Festival, this would have been a significant event for many in the industry.

The recently built Barceló Maya Arena Convention Center was to host the event as the official venue for producers, directors, distributors, investors, film commissions, and suppliers of film and audiovisual services to generate business opportunities.

The cancellation is a blow to the awards event and its organizers. According to Kantar Media and Barlovento Comunicación, the sixth edition of the Platino Awards had a media impact value estimated at $110 million, generating an EAV (Equivalent Advertising Value) of $71 million for the Riviera Maya.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • SXSW Festival

    Canceled SXSW Festival Moving Ahead With Awards, Expands Online Screenings

    The canceled SXSW Film Festival will still hand out awards by allowing jurors to see the festival’s competition films. SXSW director of film Janet Pierson made the announcement on Friday, which would have been the opening day of the festival. The event was canceled on March 6 due to the coronavirus pandemic. “This was going [...]

  • Premios Platino

    7th Premios Platino Event Canceled

    The Premios Platino, Iberoamerica’s most prominent annual film and TV awards event, has canceled its 7th edition, citing concerns about the Coronavirus pandemic. Set to take place for a third time at the Xcaret resort in the Riviera Maya, Mexico, this edition was going to include an inaugural industry event to run May 1-3, culminating in [...]

  • AMC movie theater placeholder

    AMC Theaters Remain Open Amid Coronavirus, Slash Audience Capacity by 50%

    AMC Theatres is not ready to roll credits on American moviegoing amid the coronavirus pandemic. The theatrical exhibition giant will enforce a new attendance guideline, only filling its theaters to 50% capacity so customers can engage in “social distancing” and potentially stave off the transmission of COVID-19. In addition to the audience restrictions, AMC said [...]

  • Kinepolis

    Kinepolis Shuts Down Multiplex Theaters in Belgium

    Belgium’s biggest multiplex chain Kinepolis has closed its theaters as part of new measures to contain the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. Other theater chains and arthouse cinemas in Belgium are also set to close, according to the local TV channel RTBF. Kinepolis said it would close its multiplex theaters across Belgium “starting on [...]

  • FICG

    Guadalajara Int’l Film Fest Postpones 35th Edition Amid COVID-19 Concerns

    Mexico’s preeminent Guadalajara Int’l Film Festival (FICG) has decided to postpone its 35th edition, citing concerns from the global pandemic sparked by the COVID-19 outbreak. Fest was due to run March 20-27. At a press conference, Jalisco governor Enrique Alfaro Ramirez announced the indefinite postponement of all mass events, with soccer matches to continue without spectators. [...]

  • Ridley Scott Matt Damon Ben Affleck

    Disney Halts Production on Most Live-Action Films Including 'The Last Duel'

    Disney has announced that production and pre-production on “The Last Duel,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Home Alone,” “Nightmare Alley,” “Peter Pan & Wendy” and “Shrunk” have shut down “for a short time.” A statement from the studio said, “While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad