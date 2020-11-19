SAG Predictions: Best Cast Ensemble – ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ Could Go the Way of ‘Spotlight’

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars from Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis. Following Academy Awards history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar predictions are updated regularly with the current year's contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE COLLECTIVE

2021 SAG AWARDS PREDICTIONS:

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A CAST ENSEMBLE

UPDATED: Nov. 19, 2020 (PRE-SEASON)

Netflix seems to have three robust contenders for the top prize with the actors guild. “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Mank” feel like they could be no-brainers while the plethora of film and television talent in “The Prom” should be a safe bet this early. Expect Amazon Studios to keep the pedal to the floor for “One Night in Miami” while “Minari” may hit a sweet spot with voters. This space will be the first real test for “Nomadland” to see how strong it really is.

† = no release date scheduled / could be delayed / may not be eligible

†† = could be deemed or submitted in the drama categories

One Night in Miami Amazon Studios

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)

CAST: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp, Jeremy Strong

"Mank" (Netflix)

CAST: Tom Burke, Lily Collins, Joseph Cross, Charles Dance, Monika Gossman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Jamie McShane, Tuppence Middleton, Toby Leonard Moore, Gary Oldman, Tom Pelphrey, Amanda Seyfried, Sam Troughton

"Minari" (A24)

CAST. Yeri Han, Alan S. Kim, Will Patton, Steven Yeun, Yuh Jong-Youn

"One Night in Miami" (Amazon Studios)

CAST: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom, Jr.

"The Prom" (Netflix)

CAST: James Corden, Ariana DeBose, Keegan-Michael Key, Nicole Kidman, Jo Ellen Pellman, Andrew Rannells, Meryl Streep, Kerry Washington



Da 5 Bloods Photo courtesy of Netflix

NEXT IN LINE CONTENDERS :

"Da 5 Bloods" (Netflix)

CAST: Chadwick Boseman, Paul Walter Hauser, Norm Lewis, Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Jasper Pääkkönen, Clarke Peters, Mélanie Thierry, Isiah Whitlock Jr.

"Tenet" (Warner Bros.)

CAST: Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Himesh Patel, Robert Pattinson, John David Washington

"Nomadland" (Searchlight Pictures)

CAST: Linda May, Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Swankie

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix)

CAST: Chadwick Boseman, Dusan Brown, Jonny Coyne, Viola Davis, Colman Domingo, Taylour Paige, Michael Potts, Jeremy Shamos, Glynn Turman

"Palm Springs" (Hulu/Neon)

CAST: Peter Gallagher, Meredith Hagner, Tyler Hoechlin, Camila Mendes, Cristin Miliotti, Andy Samberg, J.K. Simmons, June Squibb

"The Midnight Sky" (Netflix)

CAST: Demian Bichir, Tiffany Boone, Kyle Chandler, George Clooney, Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo

"Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features)

CAST: Alison Brie, Clancy Brown, Bo Burnham, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Carey Mulligan, Molly Shannon

"On the Rocks" (A24/Apple TV Plus)

CAST: Jessica Henwick, Rashida Jones, Bill Murray, Jenny Slate, Marlon Wayans

"Sound of Metal" (Amazon Studios)

CAST: Riz Ahmed, Mathieu Amalric, Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci

"The Father" (Sony Pictures Classics)

CAST: Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss, Anthony Hopkins, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell, Olivia Williams

Photo credit: Claudette Barius

UNRANKED AWARDS CONTENDERS :

"An American Pickle" (HBO Max)

(HBO Max) "Bad Hair" (Hulu)

(Hulu) "Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)" (Warner Bros.)

(Warner Bros.) "The Invisible Man" (Universal Pictures)

(Universal Pictures) "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.)

(Warner Bros.) "The King of Staten Island" (Universal Pictures)

(Universal Pictures) "Mulan" (Disney Plus)

(Disney Plus) "News of the World" (Universal Pictures)

(Universal Pictures) "Wonder Woman 1984" (HBO Max/Warner Bros)

† = no release date scheduled / could be delayed / may not be eligible

†† = could be campaigned in lead or supporting categories / original or adapted screenplay categories

The Screen Actors Guild Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is held annually with 93 members since 1944. The group recognizes excellence in film and television, across drama and comedy or musical categories. Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” holds the record for the most awards won by a single film with seven. Milos Forman’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and Alan Parker’s “Midnight Express” is next in line with six each. Robert Altman’s “Nashville” has the record for most nominations received by a film with 11 while Colin Higgins’ “Foul Play,” Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather Part III” and Mike Nichols’ “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” share the record for receiving the most nominations and not winning a single award at seven.

The upcoming 78th Golden Globe Awards will be held Sunday, Feb. 28, with an extended eligibility deadline.

2021 SAG Awards Predictions

2021 Golden Globes Predictions

2021 Academy Awards Predictions