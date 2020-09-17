Oscars Predictions: Best Visual Effects – Could Warner Bros. Dominate the Visual Effects Branch This Year?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars from Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis. Following Academy Awards history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar predictions are updated regularly with the current year's contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.

2021 OSCARS PREDICTIONS:

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Warner Bros. has three big films to contend in the visual effects category, with all looking like possible winners. With “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Tenet” and “Dune,” this could be an easy pick up for the studio. But it’s never that easy. Marvel will surely turn some heads with “Eternals” in Feb. right after Apple is done making its case that “Greyhound” is a true standout from earlier this year.

† = no release date scheduled / could be delayed / may not be eligible

†† = could be campaigned in lead or supporting categories / original or adapted screenplay categories

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

"Dune" (Warner Bros.)

Nominees to be determined

"Eternals" (Marvel Studios)

Nominees to be determined

"Tenet" (Warner Bros.)

Nominees to be determined

"Greyhound" (Apple TV Plus)

Nominees to be determined

"Wonder Woman 1984" (Warner Bros.)

nominees to be determined



NEXT IN LINE CONTENDERS :

"Free Guy" (20th Century Studios)

Nominees to be determined

"Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn" (Warner Bros.)

Nominees to be determined

"Doolittle" (Universal Pictures)

Nominees to be determined

"The Call of the Wild" (20th Century Studios)

Nominees to be determined

"Mulan" (Walt Disney Pictures)

Nominees to be determined



TOP-TIER AWARDS CONTENDERS :

"Soul" (Pixar)

Nominees to be determined

"The Midnight Sky" (Netflix)†

Nominees to be determined

"Sonic the Hedgehog" (Paramount Pictures)

Nominees to be determined

"Death on the Nile" (20th Century Studios)

Nominees to be determined

"Antlers" (Searchlight Pictures)

Nominees to be determined

"The Wretched" (IFC Midnight)

Nominees to be determined

"Cinderella" (Sony Pictures)

Nominees to be determined

"Connected" (Sony Pictures)

Nominees to be determined

"Over the Moon" (Netflix)

Nominees to be determined

"Voyagers" (Lionsgate)

Nominees to be determined



ALSO IN CONTENTION :

"Onward" (Pixar)

Nominees to be announced

"Wendy" (Searchlight Pictures)

Nominees to be announced

"No Time to Die" (United Artists Releasing)

Nominees to be determined

"Bloodshot" (Sony Pictures)

Nominees to be determined

"Bill & Ted Face the Music" (United Artists)

Nominees to be announced

"The New Mutants" (20th Century Studios)

Nominees to be announced

"Palm Springs" (Hulu/Neon)

Nominees to be announced

"Da 5 Bloods" (Netflix)

Nominees to be determined

"News of the World" (Universal Pictures)

Nominees to be determined

"Without Remorse" (Paramount Pictures)

Nominees to be announced



UNRANKED AWARDS CONTENDERS :

"Bad Hair" (Hulu) – Nominees to be determined

(Hulu) – Nominees to be determined "Black Widow" (Marvel Studios) – Nominees to be determined†

(Marvel Studios) – Nominees to be determined† "The Card Counter" (Focus Features) – Nominees to be announced

(Focus Features) – Nominees to be announced "Fantasy Island" (Sony Pictures) – Nominees to be announced†

(Sony Pictures) – Nominees to be announced† "The Hunt" (Sony Pictures) – Nominees to be announced†

(Sony Pictures) – Nominees to be announced† "The Lodge" (Neon) – Nominees to be determined

(Neon) – Nominees to be determined "The Outpost" (Screen Media Films) – Nominees to be determined

(Screen Media Films) – Nominees to be determined "The Prom" (Netflix) – Nominees to be determined

(Netflix) – Nominees to be determined "Relic" (IFC Midnight) – Nominees to be determined

(IFC Midnight) – Nominees to be determined "Underwater" (20th Century Studios) – Nominees to be determined

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. Since 1927, nominees and winners are selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). 17 branches are represented within the near 10,000 person membership. The branches are actors, associates, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary, executives, film editors, makeup and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artists’ representatives), music, producers, production design, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects, and writers.