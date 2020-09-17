Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress – Hollywood and Music Take Center Stage

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars from Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis. Following Academy Awards history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar predictions are updated regularly with the current year's contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.

2021 OSCARS PREDICTIONS:

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

TIFF and Venice delivered Saoirse Ronan into the mix, which will break the record for the fastest to five nominations as currently held by her co-star Kate Winslet. Toronto may also allow discoveries like Swankie, the real-life nomad in “Nomadland,” to put herself in contention for a nomination (she’s THAT good). Awaiting the young newcomers to drop into the fold like Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) taking on Rita Moreno’s Oscar-winning role. She’s got big shoes to fill. This race can go a number of ways. Only 7 months to go.

† = no release date scheduled / could be delayed / may not be eligible

†† = could be campaigned in lead or supporting categories / original or adapted screenplay categories

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

Olivia Colman

"The Father" (Sony Pictures Classics)

Amanda Seyfried

"Mank" (Netflix)

Saoirse Ronan

"Ammonite" (Neon)

Ariana DeBose

"West Side Story" (20th Century Studios)

Audra McDonald

"Respect" (United Artists Releasing)



NEXT IN LINE CONTENDERS :

Glenn Close †

"Hillbilly Elegy" (Netflix)

Ellen Burstyn †

"Pieces of a Woman" (Netflix)

Helena Zengel

"News of the World" (Universal Pictures)

Kristin Scott Thomas

"Rebecca" (Netflix)

Swankie

"Nomadland" (Searchlight Pictures)



TOP-TIER AWARDS CONTENDERS :

Meryl Streep ††

"The Prom" (Netflix)

Han Yen-ri †

"Minari" (A24)

Priyanka Chopra †

"The White Tiger" (Netflix)

Natasha Lyonne

"The United States vs. Billie Holiday" (Paramount Pictures)

Mare Winningham

"News of the World" (Universal Pictures)

Talia Ryder

"Never Rarely Sometimes Always" (Focus Features)

Debra Winger

"Kajillionaire" (Focus Features)

Caitlin Fitzgerald

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)

Lauren Patel

"Everybody's Talking About Jamie" (20th Century Studios)

Marisa Tomei

"The King of Staten Island" (Universal Pictures)



ALSO IN CONTENTION :

Alicia Vikander ††

"The Glorias" (Roadside Attractions)

Nicole Kidman

"The Prom" (Sony Pictures Classics)

Linda May

"Nomadland" (Searchlight Pictures)

Rita Moreno

"West Side Story" (20th Century Studios)

Gong Li

"Mulan" (Walt Disney Pictures)

Rebecca Ferguson

"Dune." (Warner Bros.)

Zendaya

"Dune" (Warner Bros.)

Felicity Jones ††

"The Midnight Sky" (Netflix)

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

"The United States vs. Billie Holiday" (Paramount Pictures)

Mary J. Blige

"Respect" (United Artists Releasing)



MORE AWARDS CONTENDERS :

Dominique Fishback †

"Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.)

Fiona Shaw

"Ammonite" (Neon)

Mackenzie Davis ††

"Happiest Season" (Sony Pictures)

Kerry Washington

"The Prom" (Netflix)

Letitia Wright

"Death on the Nile" (20th Century Studios)

Taylour Paige †

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix)

Toni Collette

"I'm Thinking of Ending Things" (Netflix)

Lily Collins

"Mank" (Netflix)

Bel Powley

"The King of Staten Island" (Universal Pictures)

Betty Gilpin

"The Hunt" (Universal Pictures)



UNRANKED AWARDS CONTENDERS :

Ana de Armas, “No Time to Die” (United Artists Releasing)

“No Time to Die” (United Artists Releasing) Angela Bassett, “Soul” (Pixar)

“Soul” (Pixar) Candice Bergen, “Let Them All Talk” (Warner Bros.)†

“Let Them All Talk” (Warner Bros.)† Annette Bening, “Death on the Nile” (20th Century Studios)

“Death on the Nile” (20th Century Studios) Marsha Stephanie Blake, “I’m Your Woman” (Amazon Studios)

“I’m Your Woman” (Amazon Studios) Abigail Breslin, “Stillwater” (Focus Features)†

“Stillwater” (Focus Features)† Gemma Chan, “Let Them All Talk” (Warner Bros.)†

“Let Them All Talk” (Warner Bros.)† Elizabeth Debicki, “Tenet” (Warner Bros.)

“Tenet” (Warner Bros.) Bingbing Fan, “355” (Universal Pictures)

“355” (Universal Pictures) Beanie Feldstein, “The Humans” (Marvel Studios)

“The Humans” (Marvel Studios) Renee Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton” (Disney Plus)†

“Hamilton” (Disney Plus)† Naomie Harris, “No Time to Die” (United Artists Releasing)

“No Time to Die” (United Artists Releasing) Amber Havard, “Bull” (Sony Pictures)

“Bull” (Sony Pictures) Salma Hayek, “Eternals” (Marvel Studios)

“Eternals” (Marvel Studios) Gaby Hoffman, “C’mon C’mon” (A24)†

“C’mon C’mon” (A24)† Jayne Houdyshell, “The Humans” (A24)†

“The Humans” (A24)† Lesley Manville, “Let Him Go” (Focus Features)

“Let Him Go” (Focus Features) Danielle McDonald, “French Exit” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“French Exit” (Sony Pictures Classics) Lupita Nyong'o, “355” (Universal Pictures)

“355” (Universal Pictures) Florence Pugh, “Black Widow” (Marvel Studios)

“Black Widow” (Marvel Studios) Amy Schumer, “The Humans” (Marvel Studios)†

“The Humans” (Marvel Studios)† Mary Steenburgen, “Happiest Season” (Sony Pictures)

“Happiest Season” (Sony Pictures) Lorraine Toussaint, “Midnight Cowboy” (No U.S. Distribution)†

“Midnight Cowboy” (No U.S. Distribution)† Dianne Weist, “Let Them All Talk” (Warner Bros.)†

“Let Them All Talk” (Warner Bros.)† Kristen Wiig, “Wonder Woman 1984” (Warner Bros.)

“Wonder Woman 1984” (Warner Bros.) Olivia Williams, “The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics)

