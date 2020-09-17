Oscars Predictions: Best Sound – ‘Sound of Metal’ Takes on Musicals and Effects-Driven Studio Films

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars from Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis. Following Academy Awards history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar predictions are updated regularly with the current year's contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE COLLECTIVE.

2021 OSCARS PREDICTIONS:

BEST SOUND

The first year back to combined sound categories. It’ll be interesting to see if those “one-offs” like “Drive” or “A Quiet Place” could still factor into the race, and not just become a carbon copy of best picture or tentpole studio films. “Sound of Metal” is said to live within its design and could be able to wiggle it’s way through this year while “Dune” and any musical could easily dominate. Official sound designers and editors will be added as their credits are confirmed.

† = no release date scheduled / could be delayed / may not be eligible

†† = could be campaigned in lead or supporting categories / original or adapted screenplay categories

Photo courtesy of Warner Bros.

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

"Dune" (Warner Bros.)

Nominees to be determined

"West Side Story" (20th Century Studios)

Nominees to be determined

"Soul" (Pixar)

Nominees to be determined

"News of the World" (Universal Pictures)

Nominees to be determined

"Sound of Metal" (Amazon Studios)

Nominees to be determined



Courtesy of Warner Bros. Picture

NEXT IN LINE CONTENDERS :

"Tenet" (Warner Bros.)

Nominees to be determined

"Mank" (Netflix)

Nominees to be determined

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)

Nominees to be determined

"Eternals" (Marvel Studios)

Nominees to be determined

"No Time to Die" (United Artists Releasing)

Nominees to be determined



Photo courtesy of NEON

TOP-TIER AWARDS CONTENDERS :

"Greyhound" (Apple TV Plus)

Nominees to be determined

"The United States vs. Billie Holiday" (Paramount Pictures)

Nominees to be determined

"Wonder Woman 1984" (Warner Bros.)

Nominees to be determined

"Mulan" (Walt Disney Pictures)

Nominees to be determined

"Respect" (United Artists Releasing)

Nominees to be determined

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix)

Nominees to be determined

"Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.)

Nominees to be determined

"One Night in Miami..." (Amazon Studios)

Nominees to be determined

"Ammonite" (Neon)

Nominees to be determined

"The Midnight Sky" (Netflix)

Nominees to be determined



Photo courtesy of YouTube

ALSO IN CONTENTION :

"Onward" (Pixar)

Nominees to be determined

"The Invisible Man" (Universal Pictures)

Nominees to be determined

"Hillbilly Elegy" (Netflix)

Nominees to be determined

"The Outpost" (Screen Media Films)

Nominees to be announced

"Nomadland" (Searchlight Pictures)

Nominees to be determined

"Death on the Nile" (20th Century Studios)

Nominees to be determined

"Da 5 Bloods" (Netflix)

Nominees to be determined

"Ava" (Vertical Entertainment)

Nominees to be determined

"Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features)

Nominees to be determined

"I'm Thinking of Ending Things" (Netflix)

Nominees to be determined



Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios

UNRANKED AWARDS CONTENDERS :

"Antlers" (Searchlight Pictures) – Nominees to be determined†

(Searchlight Pictures) – Nominees to be determined† "Arkansas" (Lionsgate) – Nominees to be determined

(Lionsgate) – Nominees to be determined "Ava" (Vertical Entertainment) – Nominees to be determined

(Vertical Entertainment) – Nominees to be determined "Bad Hair" (Hulu) – Nominees to be determined

(Hulu) – Nominees to be determined "Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn" (Warner Bros.) – Nominees to be announced

(Warner Bros.) – Nominees to be announced "Black Widow" (Marvel Studios) – Nominees to be determined†

(Marvel Studios) – Nominees to be determined† "The Card Counter" (Focus Features) – Nominees to be announced

(Focus Features) – Nominees to be announced "Cinderella" (Sony Pictures) – Nominees to be determined

(Sony Pictures) – Nominees to be determined "Connected" (Sony Pictures) – Nominees to be determined

(Sony Pictures) – Nominees to be determined "Emma." (Focus Features) – Nominees to be determined

(Focus Features) – Nominees to be determined "Free Guy" (20th Century Studios) – Nominees to be determined

(20th Century Studios) – Nominees to be determined "Hamilton" (Disney Plus) – Nominees to be determined†

(Disney Plus) – Nominees to be determined† "Herself" (Amazon Studios) – Nominees to be announced†

(Amazon Studios) – Nominees to be announced† "The Humans" (A24) – Nominees to be announced†

(A24) – Nominees to be announced† "The New Mutants" (20th Century Studios) – Nominees to be determined

(20th Century Studios) – Nominees to be determined "Over the Moon" (Netflix) – Nominees to be determined

(Netflix) – Nominees to be determined "Palm Springs" (Hulu/Neon) – Nominees to be announced

(Hulu/Neon) – Nominees to be announced "The Personal History of David Copperfield" (Searchlight Pictures) – Nominees to be announced

(Searchlight Pictures) – Nominees to be announced "The Prom" (Netflix) – Nominees to be determined

(Netflix) – Nominees to be determined "Radioactive" (Amazon Studios) – Nominees to be determined

(Amazon Studios) – Nominees to be determined "Voyagers" (Lionsgate) – Nominees to be determined

(Lionsgate) – Nominees to be determined "Without Remorse" (Paramount Pictures) – Nominees to be determined

(Paramount Pictures) – Nominees to be determined "Wolfwalkers" (Apple TV Plus) – Nominees to be determined

† = no release date scheduled / could be delayed / may not be eligible

†† = could be campaigned in lead or supporting categories / original or adapted screenplay categories

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. Since 1927, nominees and winners are selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). 17 branches are represented within the near 10,000 person membership. The branches are actors, associates, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary, executives, film editors, makeup and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artists’ representatives), music, producers, production design, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects, and writers.