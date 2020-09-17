Oscars Predictions: Best Animated Feature – Pixar vs. Streamers?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars from Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis. Following Academy Awards history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar predictions are updated regularly with the current year's contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

The race for animated feature has typically been tied to a huge box office but in this age of the pandemic, many have opted for VOD and/or streaming for their launches. Pixar will look to be on top again one year after “Toy Story 4” but Netflix, Apple TV and others are looking to spoil the party. Per the Academy rules, there also may not be enough eligibilities to warrant five nominees in the category.

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

"Soul" (Pixar)

Pete Docter, Dana Murray

"Over the Moon" (Netflix)

Glen Keane, Peilin Chou, Gennie Rim

"Onward" (Pixar)

Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae

"Wolfwalkers" (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)

Stéphan Roelants, Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young, Nora Twomey

"The Croods: A New Age" (Universal Pictures/DreamWorks Animation)

Mark Swift, Joel Crawford



NEXT IN LINE CONTENDERS :

"The Willoughbys" (Netflix)

Kris Pearn, Brenda Gilbert, Luke Carroll

"Children of the Sea" (GKIDS)†

Ayumu Watanabe

"Trolls: World Tour" (Universal Pictures)

Walt Dohm, Gina Shay

"Lupin III: The First" (GKIDS)†

Takashi Yamazaki, Takeshi Ito, Naoaki Kitajima, Koji Nozaki

"Wish Dragon" (Sony Pictures)

Chris Appelhans, Chris Bremble, Aron Warner, Jackie Chan, Qi Jianhong



TOP-TIER AWARDS CONTENDERS :

"Rumble" (Paramount Pictures)

Hamish Grieve, Mark Bakshi, Brad Booker

"Marona's Fantastic Tale" (GKIDS)†

Anca Damian, Ron Dyens, Tomas Leyers

"On-Gaku: Our Sound" (GKIDS)†

Kenji Iwaisawa

"Ride Your Wave" (GKIDS)†

Masaaki Yuasa

"Brightheart" (TriCoast Worldwide)†

Weifeng Deng, Astrid Wang, Yunfei Wang, Brett Zharig

"The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run" (Paramount Pictures)

Ryan Harris, Tim Hill

"Scoob!" (Warner Bros.)

Tony Cervone, Pam Coats, Allison Abbate

UNRANKED AWARDS CONTENDERS :

"Tom and Jerry" (Warner Bros.) – Tim Story, Christopher DeFaria†

