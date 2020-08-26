FilMart: WellGo USA Buys Scott Adkins-Starring ‘Max Cloud’

Independent distributor WellGo USA has secured North American distribution rights for action-packed sci-fi comedy “Max Cloud.” The company plans to give it a digital on-demand release in December. A theatrical release remains a possibility, but will be determined by the state of the coronavirus-strained exhibition sector.

Rights are handled by U.K.-based Fae Film & Television, which announced the sale at the virtual edition of Hong Kong’s FilMart. The company says that while many international rights have been sold to SPI International, a handful of territories remain available, including Japan, Australia, Germany, the U.K. and China.

The film, which delves into a retro gaming era, is directed by Martin Owen (“Twist”). It stars martial artist Scott Adkins (“Ip Man 4: The Finale,” “Triple Threat”) alongside John Hannah (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Spartacus”), Lashana Lynch (“Captain Marvel,” “No Time to Die”) and Tommy Flanagan (“Westworld,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”).

The story involves a teenage girl who finds herself trapped in an intergalactic prison home to dangerous villains. To escape the terrifying planet, she must team up with a space hero to battle a wacky and notorious villain and an insidious evil mastermind. The teen needs to finish the game, or remain a 16-bit character forever.

The film was written by Sally Collett and Martin Owen and produced by Matt Williams, Alan Latham, Tom Mattinson and Phil McKenzie. Loni Farhi, Phillippe Martinez, and Goldfinch’s Kirsty Bell serve as executive producers.

“ ‘Max Cloud’ is a genre-bender in the best possible way, and it’s a treat to see Scott Adkins branch out into a comedic role and nail it,” said Doris Pfardrescher, president and CEO of WellGo USA. “This is a fun, funny and fast-paced film with appeal for fans of genres from comedy and sci-fi to action and martial arts, and it’s a must-watch for anyone nostalgic for the era of classics like ‘Mortal Kombat’ and ‘Street Fighter’.”