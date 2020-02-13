Udine Asian Film Festival Adds Work-in Progress Section

The annual Far East Film Festival in Udine, Italy is to add a works-in-progress section to its Focus Asia industry services for the first time this year.

The section will be curated by Marie-Pierre Valle, an executive with sales agency Wild Bunch. It will focus on Asian films in post-production, and those which are seeking selection at the big summer and autumn festivals including Locarno, Venice, Toronto, Busan and Tokyo.

The festival is widely considered to have one of the strongest Asian selections anywhere in the world. Its industry section is in its fourth year and already includes the All Genres Project Market and Get Ready for Cannes, a showcase which allows sales agents to present previews of their new line-ups. As its name suggests, the project market ranges from extreme genre cinema to auteur projects.

“An event like this, ten days before the opening of Cannes represents a very appetizing opportunity for any sales agent, as well as highlighting Udine’s increasing centrality in the European cinema panorama,” said Udine president Sabrina Baracetti. The festival is to be held this year April 24 – May 2, 2020.

The Focus Asia industry section has also renewed its partnerships with European Audiovisual Entrepreneurs (EAVE) and European Film Promotion.