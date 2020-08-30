Ceiling Collapse Injures Two During ‘Tenet’ Screening in Singapore

Two people were injured in Singapore on Sunday while watching the newly released movie “Tenet.” They were hit by debris as the ceiling partially collapsed at the Shaw Theatres NEX Mall.

The incident happened shortly before 5pm local time in Hall 6 of the multiplex. It appears that a large section of ventilation duct crashed through the suspended ceiling and onto the cinema attendees.

“It hurt because a piece of the ceiling hit my head, and my heart was racing. It was really confusing because we thought the sounds from the crashing was from speakers behind us,” one cinema-goer, called Venkat, told local web publication Must Share News (MS News).

“Unfortunately, two patrons were injured. They were quickly attended to by our staff and then by paramedics who arrived. They were subsequently taken to the hospital,” a spokesperson for the mall told Channel News Asia.

Officers from the Singapore Civil Defence and Singapore Police Force attended the scene after about 20 minutes. One of the injured was taken away on a stretcher. Their condition is currently unknown.

“Dear Patrons, Shaw Theatres nex will be closed until further notice. There will be no movie sessions during this period,” said a notice posted on Shaw Theatres’ web page.

“Our priority is to provide support to our injured patrons. We are also working with our landlord (Gold Ridge Pte Ltd) and the relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances thoroughly. The cinema will be closed until further notice,” said Shaw.

“NEX is aware of the situation involving a ceiling collapse in one of the cinema hall at Shaw Theatres within the mall. The authorities have been notified and we are currently working closely with our tenant Shaw Theatres to support ongoing investigations as well as the parties involved,” said NEX.

The SCDF has made no statement yet on any of its social media outlets.