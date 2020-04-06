‘Fireball’ Director Thanakorn Pongsuwan Dies at 46

Thai film maker Thanakorn Pongsuwan, best known for 2009 film “Fireball,” died on Friday. He was 46.

His death was not caused by the coronavirus outbreak, though his last rites will be affected. Rather he died following an unsuccessful battle with cancer of the blood (lymphoma.) The news was announced by his sister Manussanun Pongsuwan, who is also his producer.

Also known as “Un,” Pongsuwan was responsible for writing and directing five completed and released feature films. His “Fake” appeared at the 2003 edition of the Vancouver International Film Festival. Martial arts film “Fireball,” later released by Lionsgate in certain territories, played at the Far East Film Festival in Udine.

At the time of his death, he was close to completing “Suppose,” which was billed as “an ordinary love story” and stars Ananda Everingham (“Shutter,” “Pleasure factory”) and Chayanit Chansangavej (“The Iron Mask”).

In a posting on Facebook, Pongsuwan’s sister said that the current public health situation in Thailand does allow for a widely attended funeral. “Due to the Covid-19 situation, we will not be able to receive guests. But in the future, once the crisis has passed, there will be other forms of remembrance events. Thank you to all of you who have expressed regret both by telephone and inbox,” she wrote.

“I first met Thanakorn all the way back in 2003/2004 during his international tour of ‘Fake,’ and this news came as a shock. Our condolences to his family, including his producer and sister, Manussanun Pongsuwan,” said Raymond Phathanavirangoon, a Bangkok-based producer and head of the SEAFIC film development and training establishment, on social media.