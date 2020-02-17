×

Watch: Taiwan LGBTQ Drama ‘Your Name Engraved Herein’ Trailer Ahead of Berlin, Osaka Debuts (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All

Your Name Engraved Herein,” the first gay movie from Taiwan since the territory last year legalized homosexual marriage, will enjoy a private screening at Berlin’s European Film Market this week, before having its world premiere at the Osaka Asian Film Festival next month. Presented at the Berlin market by sales agent Flash Forward Entertainment, the film’s trailer can be seen here for the first time.

The executive producer and screenwriter is Chu Yu-Ning, one of Taiwan’s most best-known TV producers. Chu was previously creator of drama series “It Started with a Kiss,” “In Time with You,” and “Back to the Good Times,” and has launched the careers of several of Taiwan’s leading actors.

Directed by Liu Kuang-Hui (TV series “Honey & Clover,” and “Hello Again”), the film is inspired by real incidents, starting in 1988, at a time when Taiwan was emerging from a brutal period of martial law. Two high school students become close but send each other mixed messages. Those misunderstandings are revealed two decades later when the adult men meet again in Canada.

The cast includes Tseng Ching-Hua (Golden Horse Award nominated for “Detention”) and superstar Leon Dai, who plays the 20-years later adult version of one of the characters.

Popular on Variety

The film boasts a strong technical crew including: much decorated sound designer Tu Duu-chih (“The Assassin”); and cinematographer Yao Hung-I (Golden Horse Award winner for “Long Day’s Journey into Night”).

“The movie not only resonates with the rite of passage of LGBTQ rights in Taiwan, but is also ready to bring many viewers to tears. We are expecting the same level of success across Asian countries as with ‘More Than Blue’,” said Patrick Mao Huang of Flash Forward.

Other recent additions to Flash Forward’s Berlin lineup include “Nobody,” a Taiwanese film also recently selected for Osaka and “Summer Knight,” a mainland title that played at last year’s Tokyo festival.

Having introduced Xinjiang-set “A First Farewell” at last year’s Berlin festival, the company is also introducing a trio of Uighur short films: “Friends,” “Alikis,” and “Elephant in the Car.”

More Film

  • Honest Candidate

    Korea Box Office: ‘Honest Candidate’ Wins Weekend as ‘Parasite’ Returns to Chart

    Opening on Wednesday (Feb. 12), comedy “Honest Candidate” topped the South Korean box office, ahead of “Little Women” and Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” which returned to the charts eight months after its original release. “Candidate” earned $6.52 million from 909,000 admissions over five days. Directed by Chang You-jeong (“Finding Mr. Destiny”), “Candidate” is the story of [...]

  • Sophia Loren

    Netflix Takes Global Rights to Sophia Loren's First Feature Film in a Decade

    Netflix has acquired global rights to drama “The Life Ahead,” which marks Sophia Loren’s return in front of the camera for a feature film after a decade. Directed by her son Edoardo Ponti, “Life Ahead” sees the iconic Italian Oscar winner playing Madame Rosa, a Holocaust survivor who forges a bond with a 12-year-old Senegalese [...]

  • The Book of Sun

    Oliver Stone to Head Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Festival Jury, Lineup Announced

    Oliver Stone will preside over the main jury of Saudi Arabia’s nascent Red Sea International Film Festival, which has unveiled its inaugural lineup. The fest will feature the Middle East premiere of Harvey Weinstein-inspired workplace abuse drama “The Assistant” amid a fresh mix of feature films and docs from Europe, the U.S., Asia and Africa [...]

  • Aerial View of Jiangxia temporary hospital

    Virus Kills Chinese Film Director and Family in Wuhan

    A Chinese film director and his entire family have died from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak. Chang Kai, a film director and an external communications officer at a Hubei Film Studio subsidiary, died in hospital on Feb. 14 from the virus now called COVID-19, according to a statement from the [...]

  • Remi Bonhomme

    Marrakech Film Festival Taps Cannes Exec Remi Bonhomme as Artistic Director

    Remi Bonhomme, a leading force behind Cannes’ Critics Week, has been appointed artistic director of the Marrakech Film Festival and its industry conference, the Atlas Workshops. In recent years, Bonhomme successfully headed the Atlas Workshops, a platform dedicated to supporting the cinema of the African continent and the Arab world, where he was also part [...]

  • A Stasi Comedy

    Picture Tree Intl. Picks Up Leander Haussmann's 'A Stasi Comedy' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Berlin-based Picture Tree International (PTI) has acquired global sales rights to Leander Haussmann’s highly anticipated East German laffer “A Stasi Comedy.” Set in the early 1980s, the film centers on East Germany’s infamous state security service, the Staatssicherheitsdienst or Stasi, and young agent Ludger, played by David Kross (“Balloon,” “The Reader”), who is sent to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad