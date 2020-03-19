×

Taiwan Documentary Festival Halted by Coronavirus Outbreak

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Taiwan International Documentary Festival
CREDIT: Courtesy of TIDF

The Taiwan International Documentary Festival, one of the leading documentary film festivals in East Asia has been called off for this year. Organizers blamed the coronavirus outbreak.

Its 12th edition had been scheduled to take place May 1-10, 2020. Organizers said that it would be “Postponed to Spring 2021.”

“Under the influence of COVID-19 pandemic, the festival won’t be able to proceed as we planned it. Filmmakers and professionals, audience, our staff and volunteers together made the TIDF as it is today, and it would be irresponsible to put everyone under this unnecessary risk,” the festival said in a statement. “Take care and see you in Spring 2021.”

The TIDF joins a growing list of Asian film festivals that have called off their planned events in the first half of this year. Others include the Hong Kong International Film Festival and the Beijing International Film Festival. The Sydney festival announced its cancelation earlier this week.

