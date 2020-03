The Sydney Film Festival, set to have taken place in June in Australia’s most populous city, has been canceled.

Festival organizers called the move a “responsible decision – albeit a devastating one.”

The festival had been planned to take place June 3-14, 2020, and organizers did not offer an alternative date later this year. Instead they said that the SFF will return in 2021 “with a more crucial role than ever before.”

