Sushant Singh Rajput Bollywood Rising Star Dead at 34

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Bandra, Mumbai on Sunday. Early reports indicate that his death was by suicide. He was 34. Mumbai police have confirmed the actor’s death and have opened an investigation.

Rajput made his television debut in 2008 with Balaji Telefilms’ “Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil.” The popularity of that show led to him being cast in another successful series “Pavitra Rishta,” for which he won several best actor awards including the gong at the Indian Television Academy Awards.

In 2013 Rajput made his film debut with ‘Kai Po Che!” for which he was nominated for various Indian best debut awards. The buddy movie, produced by former Disney executives Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur had its debut at the Berlin film festival before going on commercial release in India and globally.

One of his biggest successes was playing Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in 2016’s “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.” Other hits included 2018’s “Kedarnath,” and 2019’s “Chhichhore.”

2019’s “Drive,” starring Rajput, debuted directly on Netflix.

At the time of Rajput’s death, “Dil Bechara,” the official Bollywood remake of “The Fault in Our Stars,” in which he starred, was set to release. But it could not as cinemas remain closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Rajput’s former talent manager Disha Salian died by suicide. Rajput was depressed due to this, according to reports.

“What goes on in our mind to give up on life – one will never know – really shattering news – RIP @itsSSR – more than an actor – great memories of our recent Kedarnath & Sonchidiya…. full of energy – always respectful of everyone around him – in a Flash and then gone too soon,” said Screwvala on Twitter.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar tweeted: “Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless…I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor…may God give strength to his family.”

Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/B5zzfE71u9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 14, 2020