‘A Sunburnt Christmas’ Stan Original Film in Production in South Australia

Production is underway in Adelaide, South Australia, on seasonal comedy film “A Sunburnt Christmas.” The film is set as an original production for local streaming platform Stan.

Directed by Christiaan Van Vuuren (“Bondi Hipsters,” “The Other Guy”), the film is the story of a single mother struggling to raise her children on their family farm. Their hardscrabble life is interrupted by the arrival of a runaway criminal who smashes his way into their property and their lives.

The cast is headed by Daniel Henshall (Snowtown, Bloom), Sullivan Stapleton (Animal Kingdom, Ride Like A Girl), and Ling Cooper Tang (The Secrets She Keeps, The Gloaming). Child actors include Lena Nankivell, Eaden McGuinness and Tatiana Goode.

“Sunburnt Christmas” is an Every Cloud Productions film, in association with Highview Productions, from an original concept by Gretel Vella, Eillot Vella and Tim Walker. Lisa Scott of Highview Productions is producer, with executive producers Fiona Eagger and Deb Cox for Every Cloud, and Mike Jones co-producing. The film has received major production investment from Screen Australia, in association with Stan, and is also financed with assistance from the South Australian Film Corporation.

It is expected to premiere on Stan in December in time for Christmas holiday viewing. “The turnaround on this production, post-Covid and pre-Christmas is incredibly quick, and is testament to the agility and skill of the nimble crew and vendors in South Australia,” said Kate Croser, CEO of the SAFC.

South Australia’s Minister for Innovation and Skills David Pisoni, who recently visited the set, said: “’A Sunburnt Christmas’ will inject A$2.9m ($2.08 million) into the local economy and employ 104 South Australian crew, 15 local cast and 31 extras.”

“It is a little bit irreverent, not very politically correct, has a big heart and is a lot funny. In a year where we could do with a little Christmas cheer, this is about creating our own miracles and finding faith in each other,” said Eagger in a prepared statement.