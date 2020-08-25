Hong Kong’s Soi Cheang Is Ready to Go Into Film ‘Limbo’

Solidly-established Hong Kong film director Soi Cheang (“Accident,” “SPL II,” “The Monkey King” series) returns to action with the new crime thriller “Limbo.” He says his ambition is to revive the former glory of the city’s action cinema by targeting international audiences outside China.

Announced just ahead of the opening of Wednesday’s FilMart, which has been postponed from its usual March slot and changed to an online format due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, “Limbo” is financed and distributed Sun Entertainment Culture, Erdong Pictures Group and Bona Film Group. It is aiming for a theatrical release in Hong Kong, Europe and the U.S. in 2021. Shan Ding is consulting on the film’s international sales.

It is unclear whether a mainland China release is either possible, or envisaged. “Regardless of the progress and situation in Mainland China, our release plan remains unchanged and Limbo is slated for a 2021 worldwide release. Our international sales and release plan won’t be affected,” Sun said in a statement emailed to Variety.

Starring Gordan Lam Ka-tung (“Trivisa,” “Cold War,” “Ip Man”) as a cop who is tracking down a serial killer lurking around Hong Kong, with police partner played by Mason Lee (“The Hangover Part II”), the film is written by Au Kin-yee (“Running on Karma,” “Mad Detective”).

Cinematography is by Cheng Siu-keung (“Drug War,” “Election”). Wilson Yip (“Ip Man” series) and Paco Wong (“SPL” series) serve as producers.

“The story is about how in the margins of affluent cities, there will inevitably be communities that are forgotten or about to be replaced, a spitting image of what’s happening in Hong Kong,” Cheang said in a statement.

Reflecting a decline in Hong Kong productions and mounting local market challenges over the past decade, many Hong Kong filmmakers have been working in mainland China. Soi said he still wants to tell Hong Kong stories without compromise.

“Hong Kong cinema has had its golden era, and like everything else, there will be ups and downs. Although opportunities are available outside the city, we will keep making Hong Kong movies,” he said.