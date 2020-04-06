Singapore Film Festival Sets New Heads

The Singapore International Film Festival has shaken up its leadership ahead of a 31st edition that is currently on course to take place from November.

Experienced arts manager, Emily Hoe has been hired as the festival’s executive director. She takes over from Yuni Hadi, who held the role since 2014.

Kuo Ming-Jung, who was last year appointed as programming director, is promoted to become artistic director.

The festival dates are confirmed as Nov. 26-Dec. 6, 2020, and schedules for submissions to the festival and its Southeast Asian Film Lab, Youth Jury and Critics Program, will be opened later in April as normal. But organizers recognize that many other film events have been disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak.

“Given the current uncertainty that has arisen from the development of COVID-19, we are developing contingency plans for the festival and looking prudently and critically at the festival program and budgets, without compromising on artistic integrity or rigor,” Hoe said in a statement.

Hoe previously held key roles at Esplanade, Singapore’s national performing arts center, and was GM of The Substation arts center. “Emily’s experience and track record in the arts make her the perfect candidate who will take the SGIFF further into the future. We are all aligned on the importance of film as an art form, and in film’s power to inform, transform and inspire,” said SGIFF chairperson Sebastian Tan.

“My hope for the festival is to continue to solidify its position within the region and beyond, to champion the amazing work and talent that is being created and developed in Asia, and to bring the audience on a journey of discovery through shared experiences, deeper engagement and conversation,” said Hoe.

The SGIFF is part of the Singapore Media Festival, a package of events that is hosted by the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore.