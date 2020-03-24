×

Singapore Cinemas To Be Closed for a Month Due to Coronavirus

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Wet Season Singapore Film
CREDIT: Courtesy of LAIXIANG POW

The Singapore government has ordered the closure of all cinemas in the country for a month. The move was made in reaction to the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement was made by the country’s COVID-19 multi-ministry task force. The measures will run from Thursday at 11.59pm local time until Apr 30.

Gatherings outside school and work will be limited to a maximum of 10 people, the task force said. Its new ruling covers night clubs, discos, karaoke outlets, and theatres where it said there is a high risk of transmission due to sustained close contact over a period of time.

Schools will remain open, but “centre-based tuition and enrichment classes” must be halted. Religious services and congregations will also be suspended, although places of worship may remain open for private worship and funerals, but will be limited to 10 people.

Singapore had generally been seen as successfully managing the spread of the coronavirus, and had largely closed its borders. But in the last few days, the number of confirmed cases has risen steeply, a combination of continuing local infections, and cases imported by Singapore citizens and permanent residents fleeing from Europe, which has replaced China as the disease’s new hotspot.

On Tuesday, Singapore announced 49 new cases, bringing its total to 558, with just 2 deaths. Of the new incidences, 32 were imported cases, with the majority brought in by people flying from the U.K., the Ministry of Health said in its daily briefing.

The Singapore cinema sector is dominated by three vertically-integrated groups. Some 297 screens serve a population of 4.5 million.

Local films typically account for less than 5% of the annual box of office, and audience tastes skew heavily towards mainstream Hollywood fare. The attendance rate per head of population is among the highest in the world, at over 4 visits per person per year, giving a aggregate gross box office of S$175 million ($121 million) in 2019.

 

 

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Wet Season Singapore Film

    Singapore Cinemas To Be Closed for a Month Due to Coronavirus

    The Singapore government has ordered the closure of all cinemas in the country for a month. The move was made in reaction to the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The announcement was made by the country’s COVID-19 multi-ministry task force. The measures will run from Thursday at 11.59pm local time until Apr 30. Gatherings [...]

  • People walk past posters announcing the

    CineEurope Convention Postponed to August Due to Coronavirus

    The CineEurope exhibitor convention, slated to take place in Barcelona in June, has been postponed to August due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event’s organizers announced in a statement Tuesday. The annual event, at which Hollywood studios present their upcoming slates to European cinema operators, was originally scheduled for June 22-25. But as Spain continues [...]

  • Uderzo

    Albert Uderzo, French Illustrator, Co-Creator of 'Asterix' Comic-Books, Dies at 92

    Albert Uderzo, the celebrated French illustrator and writer who created the beloved “Asterix” franchise with René Goscinny more than 60 years ago, has died. He was 92. Uderzo’s family told the French newswire AFP that he died in his sleep of a heart attack at his home in Neuilly, near Paris. Created in 1959, the [...]

  • ATTENTION: This Image is part of

    European Movie Theater Owners Call for Government Support During Coronavirus Crisis

    The International Union of Cinemas (UNIC), the body that represents European movie theater owners, is calling on governments across the continent to do everything in their power to ensure that cinemas are able to overcome the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement issued Tuesday, UNIC sounded the alarm for an industry in [...]

  • Adam Goodes points into the crowd

    'The Australian Dream,' Produced By John Battsek, to Be Sold By Noah Media Group

    Noah Media Group, a specialist in feature-length sports documentaries, has acquired international sales rights to feature documentary “The Australian Dream,” about the Australian Football League star Adam Goodes. The deal excludes rights to Australia, Canada, the U.K. and airlines. Noah will sell the film through its international sales and distribution arm Noah X. This marks [...]

  • Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine),

    Eric Weissberg, Whose 'Dueling Banjos' Was an Unlikely Smash, Dies at 80

    Eric Weissberg, half of the duo that recorded “Dueling Banjos” for the film “Deliverance” in 1973, resulting in an unlikely smash hit single and album, has died at 80. Family members and friends said Weissberg had been suffering from Alzheimer’s for years. Weissberg was a fixture on the New York folk scene before being enlisted [...]

  • Frank Grillo Luke Wilson

    Film News Roundup: Frank Grillo, Luke Wilson Join Bruce Willis in Sci-Fi Movie 'Cosmic Sin'

    In today’s film news roundup, Frank Grillo and Luke Wilson join the cast of “Cosmic Sin,” the interrupted Miami Film Festival unveils its winners and the BAMcinemaFest and Provincetown festivals call off their events. CASTINGS Frank Grillo, Luke Wilson and Adelaide Kane have joined Bruce Willis in the independent science-fiction action movie “Cosmic Sin.” The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad