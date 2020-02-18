‘Run Lola Run’ Set for Bollywood Remake Through Sony and Ellipsis

Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment and Aayush Maheshwari (“Baji” and “Ugly”) will co-produce “Looop Lapeta,” an official Bollywood remake of Tom Tykwer’s 1998 German film “Run Lola Run.”

In the original, Franka Potente is in a race against time, having just 20 minutes to get a large sum of money in order to save her boyfriend Moritz Moritz Bleibtreu’s life. The film won the audience award at Sundance, won seven prizes at the German Film Awards, scored a BAFTA nomination, and was Germany’s entry for the Oscars.

Taapsee Pannu, who starred in “Badla,” the hit 2019 Bollywood remake of 2016 Spanish film “The Invisible Guest,” will play the role originally played by Potente. Tahir Raj Bhasin (“Manto”) will reprise Bleibtreu’s role.

Aakash Bhatia (Amazon Prime Video series “Inside Edge”) will direct from a script by Vinay Chhawal (“Angrezi Medium”) and Ketan Pedgaonkar. Principal photography starts in April and the film has booked a Jan. 29, 2021 release date.

Ellipsis was founded by Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar, and has produced “Why Cheat India” and “Tumhari Sulu.” “We invested the better part of three years in working on various versions and drafts to adapt the German film to suit an Indian context,” the pair said in a statement.

“We love the amazing cast which has come on board to breathe life into this cutting-edge script,” said Vivek Krishnani, MD, Sony Pictures Entertainment India. “ ‘Looop Lapeta’ is a shining addition to our slate of clutter-breaking and compelling motion pictures.” Sony’s upcoming India releases include “Shakuntala Devi”, “Helmet” and “Major.”