×

Rachel Okine Joins Australia’s Aquarius Films as MD

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rachel Okine joins Aquarius
CREDIT: Courtesy of Aquarius Films

Seasoned industry executive, Rachel Okine has joined Australian film and TV production company Aquarius Films as its managing director. Until last year she was with STX International in a position covering U.K. theatrical and international sales.

Okine began her career in the acquisitions department of FilmFour in London in 2001. Returning to Australia in 2002, she joined independent film distribution company, Hopscotch, moving from marketing to production. She later became Paris-based VP of international production and acquisitions for French-owned studio and distributor Studiocanal, where she acquired titles for the French, German and Australia / New Zealand markets.

Aquarius, which has strategic partnerships with Universal, Warner Bros. Australia, Anonymous Content, Netflix, Stan, SBS Australia and ABC Australia, aims to have three to five projects in production per year. Okine will report to company founders and principal producers Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford.

Aquarius is currently working on Guy Pearce’s directorial debut “Poor Boy,” in which Pearce will also star; and the second season of “The Other Guy,” a series featuring Australian comedian Matt Okine, and which screen on Hulu in the U.S. from Feb. 14.

Popular on Variety

Its recent projects include “Dirt Music,” which premiered at the Toronto festival last year and will be released in 2020; and “The Unlisted,” a 15-part sci-fi TV series for Netflix and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“As Aquarius Films enters a period of expansion, we are delighted to have Rachel Okine join us to shepherd the company through this growth,” said Fielder and Staniford in a statement. “Rachel will also champion our long-term plan to expand Aquarius’ international footprint by working with a range of strategic partners right from the development stage.”

More Film

  • Rachel Okine joins Aquarius

    Rachel Okine Joins Australia’s Aquarius Films as MD

    Seasoned industry executive, Rachel Okine has joined Australian film and TV production company Aquarius Films as its managing director. Until last year she was with STX International in a position covering U.K. theatrical and international sales. Okine began her career in the acquisitions department of FilmFour in London in 2001. Returning to Australia in 2002, [...]

  • Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein (R)

    Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial: Prosecutors Rest Their Case

    The prosecution in the Harvey Weinstein trial rested their case on Thursday, after concluding with the testimony of the sixth sexual assault accuser. Weinstein’s defense team is expected to call its first witness after lunch, and will spend the next three days trying to rebut the allegations against the producer. Weinstein is accused of five [...]

  • Little Women

    'Little Women' Surpasses $100 Million at Domestic Box Office

    “Little Women” reached a notable box office benchmark, surpassing $100 million in North America. The milestone comes ahead of Sunday’s Oscars, where Greta Gerwig’s acclaimed adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel is nominated for six awards, including best picture, best actress for Saoirse Ronan and best supporting actress for Florence Pugh. Since opening in theaters [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Kirk Douglas to Be Included in Oscars In Memoriam

    Kirk Douglas will be included in the “in memoriam” section of this year’s Academy Awards. His death on Wednesday at the age of 103 led to an outpouring of tributes across Hollywood. It also resulted in some last minute edits to the “in memoriam” package, which had been completed, but was edited to include the [...]

  • Joaquin Phoenix

    Joaquin Phoenix, Extinction Rebellion Partner on 'Guardians of Life' Film (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Joker” star Joaquin Phoenix has linked with environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion and non-profit organization Amazon Watch for a short film sounding the alarm around deforestation and global wildfires. “Guardians of Life,” which Variety reveals exclusively above, also stars Rosario Dawson, Matthew Modine, Oona Chaplin, Q’orianka Kilcher and musician Albert Hammond Jr of The Strokes [...]

  • Olivia Wilde Maya Rudolph Variety Makeup

    Inside the 2020 Oscars Parties

    The end of the 2020 Awards Season is upon us! As Hollywood A-listers and executives party all the way up to and through the main event on Sunday night, Variety will be all over town reporting from inside all the biggest A-list bashes and the most intimate gatherings. Keep checking back for all the latest [...]

  • ASCAP Experience Reveals First Set of

    ASCAP Experience Reveals First Set of Panelists: Dan Wilson, Poo Bear, Jason Mraz, More

    ASCAP today announced the first wave of music creators who will appear at the 2020 ASCAP Experience (which was formerly called the ASCAP “I Create Music” EXPO), taking place April 1 – 3 at the InterContinental Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles. ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams leads a lineup of more than 40 different panels stacked with industry talent (89% of whom [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad