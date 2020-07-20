Korea Box Office: ‘Peninsula’ Dominates on Opening Weekend

The much-awaited release of “Peninsula” in South Korea lived up to the hype, despite capacity limitations and other social distancing measures imposed across the nation’s cinemas.

The “Train to Busan” sequel earned a thumping $9.20 million over the weekend from 2,575 screens, giving it an unapproachable 93% market share. Including revenues earned between its Wednesday release, “Peninsula” completed its first five days in Korean theaters with a cumulative of $13.2 million for distributor Next Entertainment World. It sold 1.23 million tickets over the weekend and 1.80 million over five days.

The film’s performance also handed Imax theaters their first $1 million weekend in several weeks. Within the Korean total, “Peninsula” earned $365,000 from 18 screens. That was the fourth highest-scoring weekend for a Korean-language film in Imax, despite the capacity limitations.

“Peninsula” easily pushed aside older titles that had been playing in Korea since cinemas reopened. “Bombshell,” which opened on July 8, added $158,000 for a cumulative of $984,000 after three weekends. Korean hit, “#Alive” earned $150,000 in its fifth weekend on release, for a cumulative score of $13.0 million.

The arrival of “Peninsula” in Korean theaters did not come a moment too soon. Data released recently by the Korean Film Councils showed box office tumbling by 70%, to just $228 million, in the first six months of the year, compared with the first half of 2019.

Admissions were down 67% in February, 88% in March, 93% in April and 92% in May, before beginning to turn the corner. In June, admissions were down 83% year-on-year.

In the absence of confirmed dates for major Hollywood movies, major Korean titles are now lining up their releases. “Steel Rain 2: Summit” will release on July 29, and crime-actioner “Deliver Us From Evil” is targeting Aug. 5.