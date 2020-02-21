‘Parasite’ Star Song Kang-ho To Lead Stellar Cast of ‘Emergency Declaration’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Parasite” star Song Kang-ho will head the cast of airborne disaster action move “Emergency Declaration.” Jeon Do-yeon and Lee Byung-hun co-star, making “Declaration” one of the powerful casts ever assembled in a Korean movie.

The film is in pre-production and aiming for an end-of-year release. Leading studio Showbox will begin pre-sales during this week’s European Film Market.

Showbox pitches it as ”an airborne blockbuster about an aircraft forced to declare an emergency when an unprecedented terror incident occurs in-flight.” It is to be directed by Han Jae-rim, who previously enjoyed success with “The King” and the Song-starring 2013 drama “The Face Reader.”

Jeon won a best actor award at Cannes in 2007 for “Secret Sunshine,” and has other credits that include “Untold Scandal” and “The Housemaid.” Lee is one of Korea’s finest thespians and a rarity who has managed to build a career on both sides of the Pacific. His Hollywood titles include “G.I. Joe” and “Reds” while his Korean roles include “Ashfall,” “I Saw the Devil,” “A Bittersweet Life” and “JSA: Joint Security Area.”

Song has been the face of Korean cinema for two decades, with a career that tracks many of its landmark moments. His standout roles include “Shiri” (1999) directed by Kang Je-gyu; Kim Jee-woon’s wrestling comedy “The Foul King” (2000); Park Chan-wook’s “Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance” (2002); and Bong Joon-ho’s “Memories of Murder” (2003) and “Snowpiercer” in 2013. He was last year the first Asian actor to be honored by the Locarno film festival with its Excellence Award.

At Berlin, Showbox is also representing upcoming titles “Sinkhole,” a disaster drama about a house that is swallowed up, now in post; fantasy drama “Our Season”; and comedy action film “The Golden Holiday,” about a family holiday in the Philippines that turns into a murder investigation. It is also selling the drama “The Man Standing Next,” which stars Lee Byung in a tale of espionage and political maneuvering that last month grossed $34 million.