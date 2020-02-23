Nikkatsu’s ‘Our Sound’ Strikes Note With Buyers

Japanese animated feature “Our Sound” (aka “On-Gaku”) is finding favor with buyers at the European Film Market.

Directed by Kenji Iwaisawa, and adapted from a manga by Hiroyuki Ohashi, it is the tale of a high school kid who tries to start a band in order to impress a girl. When he teams up with his pals, they discover that none of them can play an instrument. Discouragement lurks around every corner.

With international rights handled by Nikkatsu, the film has been licensed to China’s streaming giant Bilibili; and to conventional distributors Anime Limited, for the U.K. and Ireland; Eurozoom for French-speaking territories; and to Media Castle for Korea. A North American deal is pending.

The film premiered last year at the Ottawa Int’l Animation Festival, where it won the top prize and earned plaudits. It added to its haul at the London Animation Festival and moved into commercial release in Japan last month. The Ottawa jury hailed it: “as a triumph of economic storytelling without sacrificing the richness of its characters.” They said they were “particularly impressed with the perfect timing, the simplicity of design, and the joyous celebration of the medium of animation.”