Netflix Buys Chinese Fantasy Film ‘The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity’

Global streaming giant Netflix has acquired rights to “The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity,” a period fantasy action film by the ferociously talented and divisive director Guo Jingming. The film is set for a major theatrical release in mainland China on Dec. 25.

Netflix, which acquired rights excluding China, will release it in the rest of the world on Feb. 5, 2021, shortly before the Lunar new Year holiday celebrations.

Adapted from the popular 2001 novel “Onmyoji” by Japanese writer Baku Yumemakura, the story sees the four best Yin-Yang Masters in the country called to the capital to slay the serpent demon, which awakens only every 100 years. In the meantime, a princess and the head of the royal guard conspire to end the serpent’s eternal life.

It stars a young and attractive cast headed by Mark Chao (“Saturday Fiction”), Allen Deng (“Ashes of Love”), Jessie Li (“Port of Call”) and Wang Ziwen (“The Postmodern Life of My Aunt”), many of whom have appeared in Guo’s previous works as director.

“The strong [Asian] aesthetics of the film might be appealing for international audiences. In the meantime, the story is universal and accessible to anyone,” Guo told Variety earlier this year.

He enjoyed early success as a novelist, before adapting and directing his own contemporary aspirational titles “Tiny Times” and “Tiny Times 2” in 2013. He has continued to write and direct and is the co-screenwriter of “The End of Endless Love,” which is currently on release in China and has garnered $46 million to date.

“The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity” was produced by Hehe Pictures, ZUI, Thinkingdom Pictures, Shanghai Film Group and Black Ant Film. International sales including the Netflix deal, were handled by Fortissimo Films.

The film, previously pitched as a two-parter, completed most of its lensing before the coronavirus-induced lockdown, and wrapped up principal photography at Hengdian Studios in April.

The creative team includes Japanese music composer Kenji Kawai (“Ghost in the Shell,! “Ip Man 4”), South-Korean VFX studio 4th Creative Party (“Okja,” “Snowpiercer”) and Chinese production designer Tu Nan (“Legend of the Demon Cat”).