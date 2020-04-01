×

Megan Fox’s ‘Battle of Jangsari’ Inks Multiple Sales Deals

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Battle of Jangsari
CREDIT: Courtesy of Taewon Entertainment

Korean-made war film “Battle of Jangsari,” which features Megan Fox in a key role as a front line reporter, is set to play in multiple European and Asian territories.

The film already had a deal with WellGo USA for North America. Seoul-based sales agent, Finecut said that it had additionally licensed the film to Pandastorm Pictures for Austria, Germany and Switzerland, to Ace Entertainment for France, VII Pillars Entertainment for Hong Kong, Klockworx for Japan, Viva Communications for The Philippines, Film Media for Poland, CJ E&M Hong Kong for Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, and Thailand, and to Moviecloud for Taiwan. Directed by KT Kwak, the film also stars K-pop idol Choi Minho (from boy band SHINee) and George Eads.

Other post-Berlin deals include sales to PT Falcon for Indonesia and mm2 Entertainment for Singapore on debut film “Bring Me Home,” and sales on “Gang” to Fine Films for Japan, CJ E&M Hong Kong for Malaysia, Brunei, and Indonesia, and AV-Jet International for Taiwan.

“Moonlit Winter” which premiered as the closing title at 2019’s Busan festival was sold to CJ E&M Hong Kong for Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Thailand, to AV-Jet International for Taiwan, and to Encore Inflight for worldwide airline distribution.

