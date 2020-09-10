‘Lorni’ Picked up By 108 Media Ahead of Toronto Market Debut

Singapore’s 108 Media has picked up international sales duties on Indian drama film “Lorni – The Flaneur.” Directed by Wanphrang K, Diengdoh, the film had its premiere at the Black Nights festival in Tallinn in November last year. I twill be pitched by 108 Media on the side lines of the Toronto International Film Festival this week.

Starring Adil Hussain (“Life of Pi,” Netflix series “Delhi Crime”), the film is a character study of a self-styled detective who escapes boredom when he begins probing the disappearance of objects of great cultural value. That sets him navigating narrow streets and dark alleys, and embarking on an emotional and mental journey, that forces him to reflect on his own reality and that of his home.

The title refers to the Khasi word “Lorni” which means inquisitive person. The film is primarily presented in English and Khasi, with some Hindi. It was shot around the city of Shillong, in Meghalaya, India.

The film is produced by Sweety Jane Pala (Maiti Pictures) and Justin Deimen (108 Media) with Abhi Rastogi executive producing for 108 Media. Associate producers are Jordan Nutson, Ryo Ebe and Tyrel Lyngdoh. The film is also co-produced by the India Foundation for the Arts and Reddur Productions.

Diengdoh is an established, U.K.-based, documentary film maker and music producer, making his fiction feature debut with “Lorni.” 108 Media will be producing Diengdoh’s next two films, “Death” (aka “Iaw-Paw”) and “Stories of the Street,” which are both part of his “Trauma Trilogy.”

“We’re blown away by how Wanphrang impressively pulled together such a tonally groovy film, with Adil Hussain’s mesmeric performance as its centerpiece,” said Justin Deimen, president of 108 Media.