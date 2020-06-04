Lionsgate Announces June 24 Re-Opening of China Theme Park

Lionsgate has set a June 24 re-opening of its Chinese theme park, which has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lionsgate Entertainment World, touted as the world’s first “vertical” theme park, is located in Novotown on China’s Henqin Island near Hong Kong and Macau. The park features immersive attractions based on Lionsgate movie franchises The Hunger Games, The Twilight Saga and “Now You See Me.”

The re-opening date coincides with China’s Dragon Boat holiday weekend celebration. The company said extensive health and safety precautions have been enacted with partner Village Roadshow Theme Parks operating at 50% capacity and a “one guest one disinfection” policy for every VR headset, table, countertop, and ride being disinfected following every use. Additionally, cashless/digital payment for tickets, merchandise and food will be implemented.

“We’re pleased to welcome our cast members and guests back to Lionsgate Entertainment World and glad we can accommodate the tremendous pent up demand for this type of experience,” said Jenefer Brown, executive vice president and head of Lionsgate Global Live, Interactive and Location-Based Entertainment. “The health and safety of our employees and theme park guests is paramount. We’ve worked carefully and thoughtfully to implement appropriate measures and procedures to ensure our guests will once again enjoy all of the Lionsgate movie adventures the park brings to life.”

Lionsgate Entertainment World will also be offering complimentary admission to all healthcare workers who show their official healthcare documentation and identification through Dec. 31.