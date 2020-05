Japanese police have arrested Shinji Aoba, the man suspected of the arson attack on Kyoyo Animation last July. The arrest came after it was judged that he sufficiently recovered from his own burn injuries and could face scrutiny.

The blaze at the animation production studio killed 36 people and injured another 33.

Aoba was found near the scene and apparently has admitted to setting the fire. He is said to have accused the studio of stealing his ideas.

More to follow.