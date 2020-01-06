×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

South Korea Celebrates as ‘Parasite’ Takes Country’s First Golden Globes Win

By

Sonia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bong Joon Ho - Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language - Parasite77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Press Room, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The South Korean cultural industry reacted strongly as “Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho’s dark drama about class struggle, earned the country’s first ever Golden Globes best foreign-language film award on Sunday

Released in the 100th year of Korean cinema, “Parasite” had previously amassed numerous international awards, including a Palme d’Or win at the Cannes festival in May.

The Globes win for “Parasite” and the film’s burgeoning awards haul stand in sharp contrast to the previous lack of U.S. awards recognition for Korean films, despite the Korean movie industry having been a leading force in world movies for the past two decades. South Korea is the world’s fifth largest movie market by box office.

Before winning the prize, “Parasite” had picked up Korea’s first Globes nomination. Similarly, no Korean film has ever been nominated in the foreign-language category of the Oscars, and only “Parasite” and last year’s “Burning” have ever made it to the December shortlist.

Major Korean media outlets quickly ran news of the win. And many adopted it as their lead story on Monday morning local time.

Popular on Variety

Culture minister, Park Yang-woo was quick to issue a congratulatory message. “This award means a lot as it was achieved in North America, the world’s largest film market. This splendid achievement has let the world know the originality and artistic value of Korean cinema once again, after doing so by winning at Cannes,” said Park. “I look forward to seeing director Bong’s future works loved by the world, contributing even more to raising Korean cinema’s reputation.”

The Korean Film Council (KOFIC) also posted a message on Facebook, extending congratulations to Bong, as well as to the film’s cast and crew.

“ ’Parasite’ is not only the first Korean film, but also the first Korean content overall to win a Golden Globe… We hope the film industry and all audiences that love Korean cinema will celebrate this good news,” said KOFIC.

Parasite Bong Joon Ho front page

More Film

  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Best Performance by

    Brits Hail 'Incredible' and 'Fabulous' Night of Golden Globes Victories

    U.K. broadcasters and producers have toasted the success of British talent at the Golden Globes. With numerous wins on Sunday night, including multiple victories for Sam Mendes’ WWI movie “1917,” and TV series “Succession” and “Fleabag,” the Brits featured heavily in the roster of winners. Other British winners on the night included Taron Egerton, who [...]

  • Bong Joon Ho - Best Motion

    South Korea Celebrates as ‘Parasite’ Takes Country’s First Golden Globes Win

    The South Korean cultural industry reacted strongly as “Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho’s dark drama about class struggle, earned the country’s first ever Golden Globes best foreign-language film award on Sunday Released in the 100th year of Korean cinema, “Parasite” had previously amassed numerous international awards, including a Palme d’Or win at the Cannes festival in May. [...]

  • How to Watch the BAFTA Film

    How to Watch the BAFTA Film Awards Nominations Live

    After the Brits stormed the Golden Globes Sunday, attention turns to nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ Film Awards. Late-night viewers in the U.S. and early-birds in Europe can see the noms announced live from BAFTA’s headquarters in Piccadilly, London, at 7.30 A.M. U.K. time. “Sex Education” star Asa Butterfield and [...]

  • Awkwafina Golden Globes 2020

    Awkwafina Among the Five Nominees for the BAFTA Rising Star Award

    BAFTA has unveiled the nominations for its 2020 Rising Star award. Awkwafina, coming off the back of a Golden Globes win on Sunday, features alongside Kaitlyn Dever, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jack Lowden, and Michael Ward. Awkwafina was nominated for “The Farewell,” Dever for “Booksmart,” and Harrison Jr. for “Waves.” Ward had a starring role in [...]

  • How To Be A Good Wife

    Juliette Binoche Starrer 'How To Be A Good Wife' Kicks Off UniFrance Rendez-Vous

    The 22nd edition of the UniFrance Rendez-Vous, a five-day showcase of French movies in Paris, is set to kick off with Martin Provost’s 1960s-set film “How To Be A Good Wife” starring Juliette Binoche. Handled by Memento Films International, “How To Be A Good Wife” weaves comedy and drama as it takes place during the [...]

  • Adoring

    China Box Office: Pet Drama 'Adoring' Runs Away With Weekend Prize

    Chinese pet drama, “Adoring” sauntered into 2020 at the head of China’s weekend box office with earnings of $16.8 million after debuting last Tuesday, the final day of the decade. The tear-jerking, but feel-good, ensemble drama about people and their companion cats, dogs and pigs has grossed a cumulative $62.4 million, according to consultancy Artisan [...]

  • Ha Jung-Woo 'Ashfall' film showcase, Seoul,

    Korea Box Office: ‘Ashfall’ Remains on Top for Third Weekend

    South Korean disaster film “Ashfall” remained on top of the local box office in the first weekend of 2020. The CJ Entertainment release earned $4.25 million from 565,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday, accounting for 30% of the country’s total weekend box office. The volcano disaster flick has earned $54.1 million from 7.48 million admissions [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad