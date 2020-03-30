×

Korea Box Office: ‘Judy’ Debuts on Top as Cinemas Slump To Historic Lows

By

Sonia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Judy Movie 2019 renee zellweger
CREDIT: Courtesy of Roadside Attractions

The South Korean box office, which has been widely affected by coronavirus and has fallen to historic lows, was further hit by leading exhibitor CJ-CGV’s recent decision to shut 35 complexes nationwide, and to reduce screenings at those theaters remaining in operation.

Opening on Wednesday (Mar. 25), Oscar-winning drama “Judy” debuted on top of the box office. But it earned only $269,000 from 41,000 admissions over five days.

“The Invisible Man” and “1917” dropped to second and third places, respectively, from the previous weekend’s top spots. UPI’s “Invisible Man” earned $154,000 for a total of $3.82 million after five weekends on release. Sam Mendes’ war epic “1917” added $147,000 to extend its six-weekend total to $5.27 million.

Newcomer “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” opened on Wednesday and landed in fourth. The fantasy horror film earned $177,000 over its five opening days, including $105,000 at the weekend.

With few new films opening, exhibitors are largely relying on re-releases. Re-released on Wednesday, “La La Land” earned $127,000 over five days. Also re-released, Japanese animation “Weathering with You” and American musical drama “Fame” opened on Thursday and Wednesday, respectively. “Weathering” earned $47,000 over four days. “Fame” earned $23,100 over five days.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Judy Movie 2019 renee zellweger

    Korea Box Office: ‘Judy’ Debuts on Top as Cinemas Slump To Historic Lows

    The South Korean box office, which has been widely affected by coronavirus and has fallen to historic lows, was further hit by leading exhibitor CJ-CGV’s recent decision to shut 35 complexes nationwide, and to reduce screenings at those theaters remaining in operation. Opening on Wednesday (Mar. 25), Oscar-winning drama “Judy” debuted on top of the [...]

  • 'Elephant' Review: Less Majestic Than the

    'Elephant,' Narrated by Meghan Markle: Film Review

    Of all the members of the animal kingdom we think of as akin to humans — chimps, dolphins, whales, perhaps (if we’re being honest about it) our dogs — elephants may be the most movingly and preternaturally aware. Because you can see how intelligent they are. You see it in a chimp’s face, too, of [...]

  • Ken Shimura

    Ken Shimura Japanese Comedian Dies of Coronavirus Age 70

    Ken Shimura, a comedian who was a fixture on Japanese television for decades, died on Sunday evening from the coronavirus, the Japanese media reported Monday. He was 70, and immediately before his illness had been set for his first starring role in a feature film. Shimura entered a Tokyo hospital on March 20 with fever [...]

  • Gerard Schurmann, Film and TV Composer,

    Gerard Schurmann, Film and Concert Composer, Dies at 96

    Gerard Schurmann, whose 1960s film scores included “The Bedford Incident” and “Dr. Syn, Alias the Scarecrow” but who also composed extensively for the concert hall, died March 24 at his home in the Hollywood Hills. He was 96 and had recently been in declining health. Schurmann’s death was announced by his music publisher, Novello & [...]

  • Rita And Tom Hanks Coronavirus

    Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Return to U.S. After Coronavirus Diagnosis in Australia

    Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are back home in the U.S. after they revealed they had contracted coronavirus and were quarantined in Australia. Hanks gave an update on Twitter Saturday morning, thanking everyone who had helped them in Australia and assuring people that they are still isolating themselves in the U.S. “Hey, folks…We’re home now [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad