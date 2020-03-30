Korea Box Office: ‘Judy’ Debuts on Top as Cinemas Slump To Historic Lows

The South Korean box office, which has been widely affected by coronavirus and has fallen to historic lows, was further hit by leading exhibitor CJ-CGV’s recent decision to shut 35 complexes nationwide, and to reduce screenings at those theaters remaining in operation.

Opening on Wednesday (Mar. 25), Oscar-winning drama “Judy” debuted on top of the box office. But it earned only $269,000 from 41,000 admissions over five days.

“The Invisible Man” and “1917” dropped to second and third places, respectively, from the previous weekend’s top spots. UPI’s “Invisible Man” earned $154,000 for a total of $3.82 million after five weekends on release. Sam Mendes’ war epic “1917” added $147,000 to extend its six-weekend total to $5.27 million.

Newcomer “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” opened on Wednesday and landed in fourth. The fantasy horror film earned $177,000 over its five opening days, including $105,000 at the weekend.

With few new films opening, exhibitors are largely relying on re-releases. Re-released on Wednesday, “La La Land” earned $127,000 over five days. Also re-released, Japanese animation “Weathering with You” and American musical drama “Fame” opened on Thursday and Wednesday, respectively. “Weathering” earned $47,000 over four days. “Fame” earned $23,100 over five days.