×

Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s ‘Wife of a Spy’ Picked up by Nikkatsu (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Wife of a Spy
CREDIT: ©2020 NHK, NEP, Incline, C&I

Kiyoshi Kurosawa, the Japanese director of “Cure,” “Pulse” and “Bright Future,” is now in post-production on period suspense romance “Wife of a Spy.” The film is being pitched at the European Film Market by sales and production firm Nikkatsu.

The film reteams “Romance Doll” stars Yu Aoi (“Hula Girls,” “Hana and Alice”) and Issey Takahashi (“Kill Bill,” “Shin Godzilla”).

The 1940-set plot involves a Japanese merchant who leaves his wife behind in order to travel to Manchuria, where he witnesses an act of barbarism. His subsequent actions cause misunderstanding, jealousy and legal problems for his wife. The screenplay is by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Tadashi Nohara and Kurosawa, who previously penned the script for Kurosawa’s “Happy Hour.”

The film is set for theatrical release later this year, probably after getting some festival play. Rights have already been pre-sold to Arthouse Films for France.

“Wife of a Spy” follows Kurosawa’s coolly received “To the Ends of the Earth,” a drama about a Japanese TV reporter whose eyes are opened during a trip to Uzbekistan. “Earth” was one of a small but growing number of Japanese indie films that are taking the co-production route.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Bad Tales Italian Cinema

    Italian Programmers and Directors Take on Top Jobs at International Fests

    Though hiring a foreigner to run a national institution such as the Berlinale in Germany is rather rare, it’s been happening to other Italians lately. Carlo Chatrian at Berlin is the most prominent case. But there are several more. In 2018, Italy’s Paolo Moretti, who now heads the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, became the first non-French [...]

  • Scandinavia's Snowglobe Shows Knack for Auteurs

    Scandinavia's Snowglobe Shows Knack for Auteurs

    One of the hippest, most international Scandinavian companies, the Copenhagen-based Snowglobe, is the 5-year-old banner behind “Wildland,” the female-powered crime film set to world premiere at the Berlinale. Starring Sidse Babett Knudsen (“Borgen”) as a mafia ringleader and introducing Sandra Guldberg Kampp, “Wildland” was written by Ingeborg Topsoe (“The Charmer”) and directed by Jeanette Nordahl. [...]

  • Beyond The Raging Sea

    Mad Solutions/Vox to Release Refugee Doc 'Beyond The Raging Sea' Across MENA (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Beyond the Raging Sea,” an extreme sea adventure documentary aimed at raising awareness of the global refugee crisis, is set for a wide theatrical release across the MENA region via Arab marketing and distribution company Mad Solutions and Middle East exhibitor Vox Cinemas. The deal between the two companies and the International Emerging Film Talent [...]

  • The Nut Job

    Korea’s Redrover Seeks Berlin Comeback With ‘Nut Job 3’

    There’s more to Korean entertainment than “Parasite,” BTS and “Gangnam Style.” Notably, an animation sector that is responsible for keeping the long-running U.S. hit “The Simpsons” tooned up, but rarely gets the credit. Independent production company Redrover is in Berlin on a mission to re-establish itself as a leading player in the cartoon industry, where [...]

  • Weathering With You

    Japan Box Office Sets Records as Streaming Services Make Inroads

    For the better part of a decade, observers of Japan’s conservative film industry have predicted that its repeatedly utilized formula would begin to fail. That is to say, audiences would tire of the continued churn of films adapted from legacy content, such as manga and television programs. It hasn’t happened. Not only that, one could [...]

  • Wife of a Spy

    Kiyoshi Kurosawa's 'Wife of a Spy' Picked up by Nikkatsu (EXCLUSIVE)

    Kiyoshi Kurosawa, the Japanese director of “Cure,” “Pulse” and “Bright Future,” is now in post-production on period suspense romance “Wife of a Spy.” The film is being pitched at the European Film Market by sales and production firm Nikkatsu. The film reteams “Romance Doll” stars Yu Aoi (“Hula Girls,” “Hana and Alice”) and Issey Takahashi [...]

  • 50/50 Movement Looks to Future With

    50/50 Movement Looks to Future With More Inclusive Scope and Targets

    Industry movement 50/50 by 2020, which has sought to achieve gender parity across film festivals, will not fulfill its eponymous mission this year — but will advance with a new target, according to one of its founders, Anna Serner of the Swedish Film Institute. Serner, CEO of the organization that launched the global movement at [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad