India’s ‘Kislay’ Wins Busan Award at Asian Project Market

Busan’s Asian Project Market wrapped up its 23rd edition – and its first wholly online version – on Wednesday with the awarding of cash and in-kind prizes to the top projects.

An adjunct to the Busan International Film Festival, the APM operated for three days (Oct. 26-28). It hosted 21 projects and 193 film industry executives who came together for 461 one-on-one meetings.

Organizers concede that the numbers were down from previous years when the market was held in physical form. But they assert their claim that the APM is the largest investment and co-production market in Asia.

The number of available prizes from sponsoring companies and organizations was also down, from roughly a dozen in normal years to just four this time.

Busan Award ($15,000 cash from Busan Metropolitan Council)

“Commodity” dir. Kislay (India).

CJ Entertainment Award ($10,000 financing commitment and first look option with CJ)

“Tick It” dir. Tran Thanh Huy (Vietnam).

ArteKino International Prize (EUR6,000 and screening on ARTE website)

“Who Created Human Beings” dir. Le Binh Giang (Vietnam, Singapore).

MONEFF Award ($20,000 in post-production services)

“Nowhere To Hide II” dir. Lee Myungse (Korea).