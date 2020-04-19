Joel Edgerton’s ‘The Unknown Man’ Heads for South Australia Shoot

Crime thriller, “The Unknown Man” has been confirmed to shoot in South Australia, when film productions resume after the coronavirus crisis. The film is produced by and co-stars Joel Edgerton opposite the U.K.’s Sean Harris (The King, Mission Impossible: Fallout, Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation).

“The Unknown Man” is written and directed by Thomas M Wright, director of Acute Misfortune, and known for his performances in Jane Campion’s “Top of the Lake” and Warwick Thornton’s SAFC-backed “Sweet Country.”

The story involves two strangers who meet and strike up a friendship. But what one does not know is that the other man is a veteran undercover police officer working to secure a conviction for an unsolved murder committed years earlier. The project was originally announced at Berlin’s European Film Market in February this year.

Production involves See-Saw Films (“Lion,” “The King’s Speech”) and Anonymous Content (“Boy Erased,” “Spotlight”). Producers are Edgerton of Blue Tongue Films, along with Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Rachel Gardner of See-Saw Films, and Kerry Roberts and Kim Hodgert of Anonymous Content. It has major production investment from Screen Australia with support from the South Australian Film Corporation.

Determining the film’s location and incentives was announced by South Australian minister David Pisoni.

“Following hot on the heels of ‘Mortal Kombat,’ the biggest screen production in the state’s history, ‘The Unknown Man’ further cements South Australia’s reputation as a premier destination for major screen productions,” he said. “Whilst there is no doubt that the impacts of COVID-19 have created significant challenges for businesses and practitioners in the South Australian screen industry, we are actively investing in the recovery of the sector, looking forward to major projects like this providing a much needed kickstart to screen production activity in the state,”

“This is a challenging time for our industry, particularly for crew, but we are gearing up to move straight into production on ‘The Unknown Man,’ which will be shooting in and around Adelaide, as soon as is practicable,” Gardner said.