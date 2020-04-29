Bollywood Mourns Irrfan Khan, Versatile Actor Who Touched Millions

Prominent members of the Indian film industry took to social media to share an outpouring of grief following the death on Wednesday of top actor Irrfan Khan.

Khan starred in Indian films including “Salaam Bombay,” Asif Kapadia’s BAFTA winner “The Warrior” and Tigmanshu Dhulia’s “Paan Singh Tomar.” His credits in Hollywood included “The Life of Pi” “Jurassic World,” “Inferno” and international co-production “Slumdog Millionaire.”

After being diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, he was Tuesday admitted into the intensive care unit of Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital with a colon infection. He was 53.

Indian superstar Aamir Khan wrote “Very sad to hear about our dear colleague Irrfan. How tragic and sad. Such a wonderful talent. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Thank you Irrfan for all the joy you have brought to our lives through your work. You will be fondly remembered. Love. A,” in a Twitter posting.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a picture of herself with Khan on Twitter. “The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. You will truly be missed. Condolences to the family,” she added.

Shah Rukh Khan, India’s leading man, wrote: “My friend…inspiration & the greatest actor of our times. Allah bless your soul Irrfan bhai…will miss you as much as cherish the fact that you were part of our lives.”

India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi also took to Twitter. “Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

“An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague, a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema, left us too soon, creating a huge vacuum,” tweeted veteran Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan.

