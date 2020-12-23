Complete List of Oscar Foreign-Language Films in the Fray

While the Academy has not yet released the full official list, these are the films Variety has learned have been submitted by various countries in the international film race. The shortlist will be announced Feb. 9 and the nominations on March 15. The Academy Awards ceremony takes place on April 25.

Albania

Open Door

Director: Florenc Papas

Key Cast: Luli Bitri, Jonida Vokshi, Gulielm Radoja

Logline: Pregnant woman and her sister try to find a man to pretend to be the mom-to-be’s husband before visiting their traditional father.

Prodco: Bunker Film Plus

Algeria

Héliopolis

Director: Djaâfar Gacem

Key cast: Souhila Mallem, Mehdi

Ramdani, Cesar Duminil

Logline: Algerians fight for independence punctuated by the 1945 massacre in the ancient city of Héliopolis.

Prodco: Centre Algérien de Développement du Cinéma

Argentina

Director: Paula Hernández

Key Cast: Érica Rivas, Ornella D’elía, Marilu Marini, Daniel Hendler

Logline: A family drama encompasses the sexual awakening of a girl and the boiling over of marital tensions.

Intl. Sales: Meikincine Entertainment

Armenia

Songs of Solomon

Director: Arman Nshanyan

Key Cast: Samvel Tadevosian, Arman Nshanyan, Sos Janibekyan

Logline: A Turkish woman risks everything to help her friend during the massacre of Armenians with the music of Bishop Komitas, also known as Solomon. Also submitted for the Golden Globes.

Prodco: People of Ar

Austria

Director: Ulrike Kolfer

Key Cast: Lavinia Wilson, Elyas

M’Barek, Anna Unterberger

Logline: An infertile couple holidays in Sardinia trying to sort out life without children.

U.S. Distributor: Netflix

Bangladesh

Sincerely Yours, Dhaka

Directors: Nuhash Humayun, Syed Ahmed Shawki, Rahat Rahman Joy, M.D. Robiul Alam, Golam Kibria Farooki, Mir Mukarram Hossain, Tanvir Ahsan, Mahmudul Islam, Abdullah Al Noor, Krishnendu Chattopadhyay, Syed Saleh Ahmed Sobha

Key Cast: Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Fazlur Rahman Babu Logline: Anthology film by 11 helmers

U.S. Distributor: Netflix

Belarus

Persian Lessons

Director: Vadim Perelman

Key Cast: Nahuel Pérez Biscayart,

Lars Eidinger, Jonas Nay Logline: Tale of a Belgian Jew who invented a language in order to survive the Holocaust. Also in the running for the Golden Globes.

Intl. Sales: Memento Films

Belgium

Working Girls

“Working Girls” is the story of three women who secretly work in a brothel but band togther when one gets into trouble. Courtesy of Versus Productions

Directors: Frédéric Fonteyne,

Anne Paulicevich

Key Cast: Sara Forester, Annabelle

Lengronne, Noémie Lvovsky

Logline: Trio of women from the projects who secretly work in a brothel have to help each other out when one gets into trouble. Golden Globe entry for foreign film.

Intl. Sales: Be for Films

Bhutan

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

Director: Pawo Choyning Dorji

Key Cast: Shering Dorji, Sherab

Dorji, Pem Zam Logline: A Bhutanese singer learns life lessons after being sent to a remote village.

Intl. Sales: Films Boutique

Bolivia

Chaco

Director: Diego Mondaca

Key Cast: Raimundo Ramos, Fabián Arenillas, Mauricio Toledo

Logline: Bolivian battalion in its 1934 war with Paraguay wander lost in the jungle led by a German commander who refuses to acknowledge the truth.

Intl. Sales: ColorMonster

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Director: Jasmila Zbanic

Key Cast: Jasna Djuricic, Izudin Bajrovic, Boris Isakovic

Logline: Ethnic cleansing in the Balkans is told through the POV of a U.N. interpreter.

Intl. Sales: Indie Sale

Brazil

Director: Bárbara Paz

Logline: Documentary about

renowned filmmaker Hector Babenco (“Kiss of the Spiderwoman”)

Intl. Sales: Taskovski Films

Bulgaria

Directors: Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov

Key Cast: Ivan Barnav, Ivan Savov, Tanya Shahova

Logline: A grieving widower and his son use a medium to try and reach his dead wife. Also submitted for Golden Globes.

Intl. Sales: Wide

Canada

14 Days 12 Nights

Director: Juan-Philippe Duval

Key Cast: Anne Dorval, Francois Papineau, Leanna Chea

Logline: Isabella visits Vietnam, the country of her adopted daughter, there she meets the birth mother.

Intl. Sales: Les Filmes Seville

Chile

Director: Maite Alberdi

Logline: Documentary follows an octogenarian who goes undercover to investigate a nursing home. U.S.

Distributor: Netflix

China

Leap

China’s “Leap” follows the comeback of the country’s women’s volleyball team.

Director: Peter Ho-Sun Chan

Key Cast: Gong Li

Logline: Lang Ping returns to help China’s volleyball team recover its mojo. Also submitted for the Golden Globes.

U.S. Distribution: WE Distribution

Colombia

Forgotten We’ll Be

Director: Fernando Trueba

Key Cast: Javier Camera Logline: This Cannes Label film centers on the mayor of Medillin, who was assassinated.

Intl. Sales: Film Factory

Costa Rica

Director: Sofia Quirós Ubeda

Key Cast: Machleen Gutiérrez, Humberto Samuels, Hortensia Smith

Logline: Coming-of-age tale centers around a 13-year-old who cares for her aging grandfather.

Intl. Sales: Totem Films

Croatia

Extracurricular

Director: Ivan-Goran Vitez

Key Cast: Milivoj Beader, Zlatko Buric, Marko Cindric

Logline: A divorced dad holds his daughter’s class hostage. Also a Golden Globes entry.

Prodco: Inter Film

Czech Republic

Agniezska Holland’s “Charlatan” reps the Czech Republic. Courtesy of Cinemien

Director: Agnieszka Holland

Key Cast: Van Trojan, Juraj Loj, Josef Trojan

Logline: Portrait of Jan Mikoláše, who heals hundreds of people using plant-based remedies, which doesn’t flinch from his moral transgressions. Also submitted for the Golden Globes.

Intl. Sales: Films Boutique

Denmark

Director: Thomas Vinterberg

Key Cast: Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang

Logline: A quartet of schoolteachers try to get out of a middle-age slump by drinking daily. Also a Golden Globes entry.

U.S. Distributor: Samuel Goldwyn Films

Dominican Republic

A State of Madness

Director: Leticia Tonos

Key Cast: Rick Montero, Luis José Germán, Pavel Marcano

Logline: Drama is based on the memoirs of Dr. Antonio Zaglul, considered the father of Dominican psychiatry.

Intl. Sales: Global Genesis

Ecuador

Emptiness

Director: Paul Venegas

Key Cast: Fu Jing, Lidan Zhu, Meng Day Min, Ricardo Velastegui Logline: Chinese immigrants arrive in Ecuador with different agendas, but their course will be changed by a gangster who wants one

of them.

Intl. Sales: Helderland FIlms

Egypt

When We’re Born

Director: Tamer Ezzat

Key Cast: Amr Abed, Ibtihal Elserety, Salma Hasan

Logline: Interweaving stories of three Egyptians bound by a musical strand.

Prodco: Watan Films

Estonia

The Last Ones

Director: Veiko Õunpuu

Key Cast: Pääru Oja, Laura Birn, Tommi Korpela

Logline: Love triangle between a drunken miner, his friend’s widow and the mine owner, set in Lapland.

Intl. Sales: Loco Films

Finland

Finland’s “Tove” is the biopic of the author of beloved kids toon “Moomins.” Courtesy of Cinemien

Director: Zaida Bergroth

Key Cast: Alma Pöysti, Krista Kosonen, Shanti Roney

Logline: Biopic of Tove Janssen, the author of beloved toon “Moomins,” a bisexual, Swedish-speaking Finn who found love and creativity in 1945 Helsinki. Also Golden Globes

entry.

Intl. Sales: LevelK

France

Director: Filippo Meneghetti

Key Cast: Barbara Sukowa, Martine Chevallier, Léa Drucker

Logline: Lesbian couple’s decades-long secret relationship is threatened after tragedy strikes. Submitted for Globes.

U.S. Distributor: Magnolia Pictures

Georgia

Director: Dea Kulumbegashvili

Key Cast: Ia Sukhitashvili, Rati Oneli, Kakha Kintsurashvili

Logline: The life of Yana, the wife a rural Jehovah’s Witness minister, starts to unravel after their house of worship is attacked. Also Golden Globes entry.

U.S. Distributor: Mubi

Germany

Director: Julia von Heinz

Key Cast: Mala Emde, Noah Saavedra, Tonio Schneider

Logline: Luisa joins a group of anti-fascists but then has to decide if combatting hate justifies violence. Also a Golden Globes entry.

Intl. Sales: Films Boutique

Greece

Director: Christos Nikou

Key Cast: Aris Servetalis, Sofia

Georgovasili, Anna Kalaitzidou

Logline: During an amnesia pandemic a man goes through a routine of getting new memories by taking photographs. Running for Globes consideration.

U.S. Distributor: Cohen Media Group

Guatemala

“La Llorona” haunts the general who oversaw the massacre of thousands of Mayans in Guatemala’s submission. Courtesy Image

Director: Jayro Bustamente

Key Cast: María Mercedes Coroy, Sabrina De La Hoz, Margarita Kenéfic

Logline: General who oversaw a Mayan genocide faces their ghosts. Globes candidate also. U.S. Distributor: Shudder

Hong Kong

Director: Derek Tsang

Key Cast: Zhou Dongyu, Jackson

Yee Logline: A bullied schoolgirl

turns to a petty criminal for protection and the relationship turns into

a romance. Submitted for Golden

Globes. Intl. Sales: Well Go USA

Hungary

Director: Lili Horvát

Key Cast: Natasa Stork, Viktor

Bodó, Benett Vilmányi Logline: Marta heads to Budapest for the love of her life, when he shows up he says he has never met her before.

U.S. Distribution: Greenwich

Iceland

Agnes Joy

Director: Silja Hauksdóttir

Key Cast: Donna Cruz, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson

Logline: A mother struggling with her teenage daughter and her midlife slump finds fresh challenges when a new neighbor moves in. Entered for Globes.

Intl. Sales: Vintage Pictures

India

Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery

Key Cast: Anthony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad

Logline: A rogue buffalo lays waste to more than just property in this horror-tinged allegory. Globes entry.

U.S Distribution: Amazon Prime

Indonesia

Director: Joko Anwar

Key Cast: Tara Basro, Ario Bayu, Marissa Anita

Logline: Prodigal daughter returns to her village that’s cursed by black magic. U.S.

Distribution: Shudder

Iran

Director: Majid Majidi

Key Cast: Ruhollah Zamani, Abolfazl Shirzad, Javad Ezzati

Logline: Street children sign up for schooling with the intention of pulling off a heist. Golden Globes entry also.

Intl. Sales:

Celluloid Dreams

Ireland

Arracht

Director: Tom Sullivan

Key Cast: Dónall Ó Héalaí, Michael McElhatton, Saise Ní Chuinn

Logline: During the great potato famine of Ireland, a man saves a child from death and their relationship serves as a new beginning. Golden Globes

entry.

Intl. Sales: Macalla Teoranta

Israel

Asia

Shira Haas and Alena Yiv star in Israel’s “Asia.” Courtesy of Gum Films

Director: Ruthy Pribar

Key Cast: Shira Haas, Alena Yiv

Logline: When her daughter falls ill, a mother must step up and give the care that was previously missing in their relationship. Golden Globes submission.

U.S. Distributor: Menemsha Films

Italy

Director: Gianfranco Rosi

Logline: Documentary about the people trying to survive on the borders of Iraq and Kurdistan, Syria and Lebanon.

U.S. Distributor: Super LTD

Ivory Coast

Director: Philippe Lacôte

Key Cast: Koné Bakary, Steve Tientcheu, Rasmané Ouédraogo

Logline: Storyteller faces death when his story ends. Golden Globes entry.

U.S. Distributor: Neon

Japan

Director: Naomi Kawase

Key Cast: Hiromi Nagasaku, Arata Iura, Aju Makita

Logline: Adaptation of Mizuki Tsujimura’s novel of a couple who adopt a child when they cannot conceive, but their lives are shattered when the birth mother shows up.

Submitted for Globes.

U.S. Distributor: Kinoshita Group

Jordan

Director: Ameen Nayfeh

Key Cast: Ali Suliman, Lana Zreik, Samia Bakri

Logline: A Palestinian father, whose permit has expired, must cross over into Israel to see his ill child along with an assortment of others. Entered for Globes.

Intl. Sales: True Colours

Kazakhstan

The Crying Steppe

Director: Marina Kunarova

Key Cast: Sayazhan Kulymbetova, Akylkhan Almassov, Dulyga Akmolda

Logline: An eagle hunter tries to save his family during the great famines.

Prodco: MG Prods.

Kenya

Directors: Maia Lekow, Chris King

Logline: Doc about Kenyan Margaret Kamango and her daughters, who try to stop the sons from stealing her property, seen through the POV of her grandson.

Intl. Sales: Circle and Square

Kosovo

Director: Visar Morina

Key Cast: Mišel Matičević, Sandra Hüller

Logline: A Kosovan pharmacologist with a comfortable life in Germany faces bizarre menacing events, or is he just imagining it? Also a Golden Globes entry.

Intl. Sales: The Match Factory

Kyrgyzstan

Running to the Sky

Director: Mirlan Abdykalykov

Key Cast: Temirlan Asankadyrov, Ruslan Orozakunov, Meerim Atantaeva

Logline: A 12-year-old boy living in poverty with his father discovers a talent for running and changes his life.

Intl. Sales: Pluto Film

Latvia

Blizzard of Souls

Director: Dzintars Dreibergs

Key Cast: Oto Brantevics, Martins

Vilsons, Greta Trusina Logline: Based on Aleksandrs Grins’ book, the story centers on a boy and his father conscripted into the Latvian army during World War I. Submitted for Golden Globes. Intl. Sales: Eyewell

Lebanon

Broken Keys

Director: Jimmy Keyrouz

Key Cast: Tariq Yaakoub, Rola

Beksmat, Adel Karam Logline: Aspiring musician tries to leave his Middle Eastern neighborhood and build his piano, which was destroyed by a leader of the Islamic State. Also Globes entry.

Prodco: Ezekiel Film

Lesotho

Director: Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese

Key Cast: Mary Twala Mhlongo, Jerry Mofokeng Wa, Makhaola Ndebel

Logline: Octogenerian widow loses the last of her children and makes preparation for her final days just as the government decides to uproot the village and its cemetery. Golden Globes submission.

Intl. Sales: Memento

Lithuania

Nova Lituania

Director: Karolis Kaupinis

Key Cast: Aleksas Kazanavicius, Vaidotas Martinaitis, Valentinas Masalskis

Logline: A professor proposes an alternative homeland as war approaches in 1938.

Intl. Sales: Square Eyes

Luxembourg

River Tales

Director: Julie Schroell

Logline: Doc on the San Juan river in Nicaragua where the Chinese are building an interoceanic canal and causing environmental issues.

Intl. Sales: Taxi Rights

Malaysia

Roh

Director: Emir Ezwan

Key Cast: Farah Ahmad, Mhia Farhana, Harith Haziq

Logline: Horror film about a family that is visited by a little girl with a prediction.

Prodco: Kuman Pictures

Mexico

Guillermo del Toro and Alfonso Cuaron championed “I’m No Longer Here.”

Director: Fernando Frías de la Parra

Key Cast: Juan Daniel García Treviño, Jonathan Espinoza, Coral Puente

Logline: Forced to flee his home for New York, a cumbia dancer tries to fit into his new city. Also submitted for Globes.

U.S. Distributor: Netflix

Montenegro

Breasts

Director: Marija Perović

Key Cast: Marija Škaričić, Vojin Ćetković, Dubravka Drakic

Logline: Four friends gather for their 20th high school reunion where they find out one is seriously ill, and try to help her.

U.S. Distributor: Mubi

Morocco

Director: Alaa Eddine Aljem

Key Cast: Younes Bouab, Salah Bensalah, Bouchaib Essamak Logline: Thief buries his loot on a deserted hill and returns much later to find a shrine and

a village has sprung up in the spot.

Intl. Sales: The Match Factory

Netherlands

Buladó

Director: Eché Janga

Key Cast: Tiara Richards, Everon Jackson Hooi, Felix de Rooy Logline: Kenza, 11, tries to navigate her own path. Globes submission.

Intl. Sales: Picture Tree

Nigeria

The Milkmaid

Director: Desmond Ovbiagele

Key Cast: Maryam Booth, Ibrahim Jammal, Anthonieta Kalunta

Logline: A milkmaid fights religious extremists in her search for her sister.

Prodco: Danono Media

North Macedonia

Willow

Director: Milcho Manchevski

Key Cast: Sara Klimoska, Natalija Teodosieva, Kamka Tocinovski Logline: Three stories of Macedonian motherhood. Golden Globes entry.

Intl. Sales: Reel Suspects

Norway

Hope

Norway’s “Hope” centers around a couple whose relationship is shattered by her cancer diagnosis. Courtesy of Manuel Claro

Director: Maria Sødahl

Key Cast: Andrea Bræin Hovig, Stellan Skarsgård

Logline: A couple’s relationship is imperiled by her cancer diagnosis. Golden Globes entry.

U.S. Distributor: KimStim

Palestine

Gaza Mon Amour

Directors: Tarzan Nasser, Arab Nasser

Key Cast: Salim Daw, Hiam Abbas, Maisa Abd Elhadi

Logline: A would-be couple navigate life with all its absurdities in Palestine.

Intl. Sales: Versatile Films

Pakistan

Circus of Life

Director: Sarmad Khoosat

Key Cast: Arif Hassan, Samiya Mumtaz, Eman Suleyman

Logline: The life of a staid, devout man is upset when a video of him goes viral.

U.S. Distributor: Mubi

Panama

Causa Justa

Directors: Luis Franco Brantley, Luis Pacheco

Key Cast: Patricia De Leon, Jeovany Alvarez, Aida Morales

Logline: The experiences of a quintet during the U.S. invasion of Panama.

Prodco: Planet Films

Paraguay

Killing the Dead

Director: Hugo Giménez

Key Cast: Ever Enciso, Aníbal Ortiz,

Silvio Rodas Logline: Grave diggers find a live body that they need to get rid of.

Prodco: Sabate Films

Peru

Song Without a Name

Director: Melina León

Key Cast: Pamela Mendoza, Tommy

Párraga, Lucio Rojas Logline: Tale of child trafficking

Intl. Sales: Luxbox

Philippines

Mindanao

Director: Brillante Mendoza

Key Cast: Judy Ann Santos, Allen Dizon, Yuna Tangog

Logline: A mother tends to her dying daughter as her husband fights in battle.

Intl. Sales: Center Stage

Poland

Never Gonna Snow Again

Director: Małgorzata Szumowska

Key Cast: Alec Utgoff, Maja Ostaszewska, Agata Kulesza

Logline: A Ukrainian masseur hears a litany of woes from his clients.

Intl. Sales: The Match Factory

Portugal

Vitalina Varela

Director: Pedro Costa

Key Cast: Vitalina Varela, Jose Tavares Borges

Logline: A Cape Verde woman traces her dead husband’s life in Lisbon.

U.S. Distributor: Grasshopper Films

Romania

Director: Alexander Nanau

Logline: Documentary on the 2015 fire at the Colectiv nightclub in which 64 people died and hundreds were injured.

Intl. Sales: Cinephil

Saudi Arabia

Scales

Director: Shahad Ameen

Key Cast: Ashraf Barhom, Bassima Hajjar, Hassan Al Kamzari

Logline: Feminist parable set in a dystopian landscape.

U.S. Distributor: Variance Film

Russia

Director: Andrei Konchalovsky

Key Cast: Julia Vysotskaya, Vladislav Komarov, Andrei Gusev

Logline: The lead-up to and aftermath of the Novocherkassk massacre. Also running for Golden Globes.

Intl. Sales: Films Boutique

Serbia

Dara in Jasenovac

Director: Predrag Antonijević

Key Cast: Marko Janketić, Vuk Kostić, Natasa Drakulic

Logline: A little girl is sent to a concentration camp during the Holocaust. Also Golden Globes entry.

Prodco: Dandelion Prods

Singapore

“Wet Season” reps Anthony Chen’s first Oscar race entry since 2013’s “Ilo Ilo.” Courtesy of Memento Films International

Director: Anthony Chen

Key Cast: Yeo Yann Yann, Koh Jia Ler

Logline: A childless teacher develops a bond with a student, leading her on a rocky journey. Submitted for Globes.

U.S. Distributor: Strand Releasing

Slovakia

The Auschwitz Report

Director: Peter Bebjak

Key Cast: Noel Czuczor, Peter Ondrejicka, Jan Nedbal

Logline: Two Slovak Jews escape a concentration camp to tell their story. Globes entry.

U.S. Distributor: Samuel Goldwyn

Slovenia

Stories From the Chestnut Woods

Director: Gregor Božič

Key Cast: Massimo De Francovich,

Ivana Roscic Logline: After World War II, a carpenter and a chestnut vendor exchange stories.

Intl. Sales: Cercamon

South Africa

Director: Rene van Rooyen

Key Cast: Elani Dekker,Stiaan Smith

Logline: Adaptation of Dalene Matthee’s novel. Globes submission.

Prodco: The Film Factory

South Korea

The Man Standing Next

Director: Woo Min-ho

Key Cast: Byung-hun Lee, Sung-min Lee, Hee-joon Lee

Logline: Story of the assassination of the president and his killer. Globes entry.

U.S. Distributor: Capetown Pictures

Spain

Directors: Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño and Jose Mari Goenaga

Key Cast: Antonio de la Torre, Belén Cuesta, Vicente Vergara

Logline: Spanish Civil War outlaw goes into hiding to save his life. Globes entry.

Intl. Sales: Film Factory

Sudan

Director: Amjad Abu Alala

Key Cast: Mustafa Shehata, Islam Mubark, Mahmoud Elsaraj Logline: Cursed at birth, Muzamil grows up curious about life. Globes submission.

U.S. Distributor: Film Movement

Suriname

Wiren

Director: Ivan Tai-Apin

Key Cast: Idi Lemmers, Gaby Treurniet, Altaafkhan Dhonre

Logline: Wiren fights back when no university will take him because he is deaf.

Prodco: It Goes Prods.

Sweden

A mother kidnaps her children for a “Charter” trip in Sweden’s submission Courtesy of Nordisk Film Distribution

Director: Amanda Kernell

Key Cast: Ane Dahl Torp, Sverrir Gudnason, Troy Lundkvist

Logline: Losing custody of her children, Alice kidnaps them on a trip to the Canary Islands. Globes entry.

Intl. Sales: Nordisk Film

Switzerland

Directors: Stéphanie Chuat, Véronique Reymond

Key Cast: Nina Hoss, Lars Eidinger

Logline: A playwright tries to get her twin on stage again. Globes entry.

U.S. Distributor: Film Movement

Taiwan

Director: Chung Mong-hong

Key Cast: Chen Yi-Wen, Samantha Ko, Wu Chien-Ho

Logline: Two brothers, one a high-achiever and the other a criminal, trade places. Globes submission.

U.S. Distributor: Netflix

Thailand

Happy Old Year

Director: Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit

Key Cast: Sunny Suwanmethanont, Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying

Logline: Siblings must get rid of old things in their hoarder mother’s home.

U.S. Distributor: Mubi

Tunisia

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Director: Kaouther Ben Hania

Key Cast: Yahya Mahayni, Dea Liane, Monica Bellucci, Koen De Bouw

Logline: Syrian immigrant allows his back to become a canvas. Globes entry.

Intl. Sales: Bac Film

Turkey

Miracle in Cell No. 7

Director: Mehmet Ada Öztekin

Key Cast: Aras Bulut Iynemli, Nisa Sofiya Aksongur, Deniz Baysal

Logline: Story of an imprisoned man and his 6-year-old daughter. Globes entry.

U.S. Distributor: Netflix

Ukraine

“Atlantis” shows a dystopian view of Ukraine after it wins its war with Russia. Courtesy of Grasshopper Film

Director: Valentyn Vasyanovych

Key Cast: Andriy Rymaruk, Liudmyla Bileka, Vasyl Antoniak

Logline: Life in Ukraine after its war with Russia ends in victory; also in running for Golden Globes.

U.S. Distribution: Grasshopper Films

Uruguay

Alelí

Director: Leticia Jorge

Key Cast: Néstor Guzzini, Mirella Pascual, Cristina Morán

Logline: Dysfunctional siblings fight over their inheritance after their father dies.

U.S. Distributor: Netflix

Uzbekistan

2,000 Songs of Farida

Director: Yalkin Tuychiev

Key Cast: Sanobar Haqnazarova, Bahrom Matchanov, Ilmira Rahimjanova

Logline: Kamil upsets the domestic tranquility when he takes on a fourth wife. Globes submission.

U.S. Distribution: Letterboxd

Venezuela

Upon a Time in Venezuela

Director: Anabel Rodríguez Ríos

Logline: Documentary explores decline of the Venezuelan fishing village of Congo Mirador, which is a metaphor for the climate issues facing the country.

U.S. Distribution: Topic

Vietnam

Dreamy Eyes

Director: Victor Vu

Key Cast: Trúc Anh, Tran Nghia

Logline: The story of a childhood romance is told through the eyes of the man.

U.S. Distribution: Letterboxd