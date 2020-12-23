Complete List of Oscar Foreign-Language Films in the Fray

While the Academy has not yet released the full official list, these are the films Variety has learned have been submitted by various countries in the international film race. The shortlist will be announced Feb. 9 and the nominations on March 15. The Academy Awards ceremony takes place on April 25.
Albania
Open Door
Director: Florenc Papas
Key Cast: Luli Bitri, Jonida Vokshi, Gulielm Radoja
Logline: Pregnant woman and her sister try to find a man to pretend to be the mom-to-be’s husband before visiting their traditional father.
Prodco: Bunker Film Plus
Algeria
Héliopolis
Director: Djaâfar Gacem
Key cast: Souhila Mallem, Mehdi
Ramdani, Cesar Duminil
Logline: Algerians fight for independence punctuated by the 1945 massacre in the ancient city of Héliopolis.
Prodco: Centre Algérien de Développement du Cinéma
Argentina
The Sleepwalkers
Director: Paula Hernández
Key Cast: Érica Rivas, Ornella D’elía, Marilu Marini, Daniel Hendler
Logline: A family drama encompasses the sexual awakening of a girl and the boiling over of marital tensions.
Intl. Sales: Meikincine Entertainment
Armenia
Songs of Solomon
Director: Arman Nshanyan
Key Cast: Samvel Tadevosian, Arman Nshanyan, Sos Janibekyan
Logline: A Turkish woman risks everything to help her friend during the massacre of Armenians with the music of Bishop Komitas, also known as Solomon. Also submitted for the Golden Globes.
Prodco: People of Ar
Austria
What We Wanted
Director: Ulrike Kolfer
Key Cast: Lavinia Wilson, Elyas
M’Barek, Anna Unterberger
Logline: An infertile couple holidays in Sardinia trying to sort out life without children.
U.S. Distributor: Netflix
Bangladesh
Sincerely Yours, Dhaka
Directors: Nuhash Humayun, Syed Ahmed Shawki, Rahat Rahman Joy, M.D. Robiul Alam, Golam Kibria Farooki, Mir Mukarram Hossain, Tanvir Ahsan, Mahmudul Islam, Abdullah Al Noor, Krishnendu Chattopadhyay, Syed Saleh Ahmed Sobha
Key Cast: Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Fazlur Rahman Babu Logline: Anthology film by 11 helmers
U.S. Distributor: Netflix
Belarus
Persian Lessons
Director: Vadim Perelman
Key Cast: Nahuel Pérez Biscayart,
Lars Eidinger, Jonas Nay Logline: Tale of a Belgian Jew who invented a language in order to survive the Holocaust. Also in the running for the Golden Globes.
Intl. Sales: Memento Films
Belgium
Working Girls
Directors: Frédéric Fonteyne,
Anne Paulicevich
Key Cast: Sara Forester, Annabelle
Lengronne, Noémie Lvovsky
Logline: Trio of women from the projects who secretly work in a brothel have to help each other out when one gets into trouble. Golden Globe entry for foreign film.
Intl. Sales: Be for Films
Bhutan
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
Director: Pawo Choyning Dorji
Key Cast: Shering Dorji, Sherab
Dorji, Pem Zam Logline: A Bhutanese singer learns life lessons after being sent to a remote village.
Intl. Sales: Films Boutique
Bolivia
Chaco
Director: Diego Mondaca
Key Cast: Raimundo Ramos, Fabián Arenillas, Mauricio Toledo
Logline: Bolivian battalion in its 1934 war with Paraguay wander lost in the jungle led by a German commander who refuses to acknowledge the truth.
Intl. Sales: ColorMonster
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Director: Jasmila Zbanic
Key Cast: Jasna Djuricic, Izudin Bajrovic, Boris Isakovic
Logline: Ethnic cleansing in the Balkans is told through the POV of a U.N. interpreter.
Intl. Sales: Indie Sale
Brazil
Babenco: Tell Me When I Die
Director: Bárbara Paz
Logline: Documentary about
renowned filmmaker Hector Babenco (“Kiss of the Spiderwoman”)
Intl. Sales: Taskovski Films
Bulgaria
The Father
Directors: Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov
Key Cast: Ivan Barnav, Ivan Savov, Tanya Shahova
Logline: A grieving widower and his son use a medium to try and reach his dead wife. Also submitted for Golden Globes.
Intl. Sales: Wide
Canada
14 Days 12 Nights
Director: Juan-Philippe Duval
Key Cast: Anne Dorval, Francois Papineau, Leanna Chea
Logline: Isabella visits Vietnam, the country of her adopted daughter, there she meets the birth mother.
Intl. Sales: Les Filmes Seville
Chile
The Mole Agent
Director: Maite Alberdi
Logline: Documentary follows an octogenarian who goes undercover to investigate a nursing home. U.S.
Distributor: Netflix
China
Leap
Director: Peter Ho-Sun Chan
Key Cast: Gong Li
Logline: Lang Ping returns to help China’s volleyball team recover its mojo. Also submitted for the Golden Globes.
U.S. Distribution: WE Distribution
Colombia
Forgotten We’ll Be
Director: Fernando Trueba
Key Cast: Javier Camera Logline: This Cannes Label film centers on the mayor of Medillin, who was assassinated.
Intl. Sales: Film Factory
Costa Rica
Land of Ashes
Director: Sofia Quirós Ubeda
Key Cast: Machleen Gutiérrez, Humberto Samuels, Hortensia Smith
Logline: Coming-of-age tale centers around a 13-year-old who cares for her aging grandfather.
Intl. Sales: Totem Films
Croatia
Extracurricular
Director: Ivan-Goran Vitez
Key Cast: Milivoj Beader, Zlatko Buric, Marko Cindric
Logline: A divorced dad holds his daughter’s class hostage. Also a Golden Globes entry.
Prodco: Inter Film
Czech Republic
Charlatan
Director: Agnieszka Holland
Key Cast: Van Trojan, Juraj Loj, Josef Trojan
Logline: Portrait of Jan Mikoláše, who heals hundreds of people using plant-based remedies, which doesn’t flinch from his moral transgressions. Also submitted for the Golden Globes.
Intl. Sales: Films Boutique
Denmark
Another Round
Director: Thomas Vinterberg
Key Cast: Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang
Logline: A quartet of schoolteachers try to get out of a middle-age slump by drinking daily. Also a Golden Globes entry.
U.S. Distributor: Samuel Goldwyn Films
Dominican Republic
A State of Madness
Director: Leticia Tonos
Key Cast: Rick Montero, Luis José Germán, Pavel Marcano
Logline: Drama is based on the memoirs of Dr. Antonio Zaglul, considered the father of Dominican psychiatry.
Intl. Sales: Global Genesis
Ecuador
Emptiness
Director: Paul Venegas
Key Cast: Fu Jing, Lidan Zhu, Meng Day Min, Ricardo Velastegui Logline: Chinese immigrants arrive in Ecuador with different agendas, but their course will be changed by a gangster who wants one
of them.
Intl. Sales: Helderland FIlms
Egypt
When We’re Born
Director: Tamer Ezzat
Key Cast: Amr Abed, Ibtihal Elserety, Salma Hasan
Logline: Interweaving stories of three Egyptians bound by a musical strand.
Prodco: Watan Films
Estonia
The Last Ones
Director: Veiko Õunpuu
Key Cast: Pääru Oja, Laura Birn, Tommi Korpela
Logline: Love triangle between a drunken miner, his friend’s widow and the mine owner, set in Lapland.
Intl. Sales: Loco Films
Finland
Tove
Director: Zaida Bergroth
Key Cast: Alma Pöysti, Krista Kosonen, Shanti Roney
Logline: Biopic of Tove Janssen, the author of beloved toon “Moomins,” a bisexual, Swedish-speaking Finn who found love and creativity in 1945 Helsinki. Also Golden Globes
entry.
Intl. Sales: LevelK
France
Two of Us
Director: Filippo Meneghetti
Key Cast: Barbara Sukowa, Martine Chevallier, Léa Drucker
Logline: Lesbian couple’s decades-long secret relationship is threatened after tragedy strikes. Submitted for Globes.
U.S. Distributor: Magnolia Pictures
Georgia
Beginning
Director: Dea Kulumbegashvili
Key Cast: Ia Sukhitashvili, Rati Oneli, Kakha Kintsurashvili
Logline: The life of Yana, the wife a rural Jehovah’s Witness minister, starts to unravel after their house of worship is attacked. Also Golden Globes entry.
U.S. Distributor: Mubi
Germany
And Tomorrow the Entire World
Director: Julia von Heinz
Key Cast: Mala Emde, Noah Saavedra, Tonio Schneider
Logline: Luisa joins a group of anti-fascists but then has to decide if combatting hate justifies violence. Also a Golden Globes entry.
Intl. Sales: Films Boutique
Greece
Apples
Director: Christos Nikou
Key Cast: Aris Servetalis, Sofia
Georgovasili, Anna Kalaitzidou
Logline: During an amnesia pandemic a man goes through a routine of getting new memories by taking photographs. Running for Globes consideration.
U.S. Distributor: Cohen Media Group
Guatemala
La Llorona
Director: Jayro Bustamente
Key Cast: María Mercedes Coroy, Sabrina De La Hoz, Margarita Kenéfic
Logline: General who oversaw a Mayan genocide faces their ghosts. Globes candidate also. U.S. Distributor: Shudder
Hong Kong
Better Days
Director: Derek Tsang
Key Cast: Zhou Dongyu, Jackson
Yee Logline: A bullied schoolgirl
turns to a petty criminal for protection and the relationship turns into
a romance. Submitted for Golden
Globes. Intl. Sales: Well Go USA
Hungary
Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time
Director: Lili Horvát
Key Cast: Natasa Stork, Viktor
Bodó, Benett Vilmányi Logline: Marta heads to Budapest for the love of her life, when he shows up he says he has never met her before.
U.S. Distribution: Greenwich
Iceland
Agnes Joy
Director: Silja Hauksdóttir
Key Cast: Donna Cruz, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson
Logline: A mother struggling with her teenage daughter and her midlife slump finds fresh challenges when a new neighbor moves in. Entered for Globes.
Intl. Sales: Vintage Pictures
India
Jallikattu
Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery
Key Cast: Anthony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad
Logline: A rogue buffalo lays waste to more than just property in this horror-tinged allegory. Globes entry.
U.S Distribution: Amazon Prime
Indonesia
Impetigore
Director: Joko Anwar
Key Cast: Tara Basro, Ario Bayu, Marissa Anita
Logline: Prodigal daughter returns to her village that’s cursed by black magic. U.S.
Distribution: Shudder
Iran
Sun Children
Director: Majid Majidi
Key Cast: Ruhollah Zamani, Abolfazl Shirzad, Javad Ezzati
Logline: Street children sign up for schooling with the intention of pulling off a heist. Golden Globes entry also.
Intl. Sales:
Celluloid Dreams
Ireland
Arracht
Director: Tom Sullivan
Key Cast: Dónall Ó Héalaí, Michael McElhatton, Saise Ní Chuinn
Logline: During the great potato famine of Ireland, a man saves a child from death and their relationship serves as a new beginning. Golden Globes
entry.
Intl. Sales: Macalla Teoranta
Israel
Asia
Director: Ruthy Pribar
Key Cast: Shira Haas, Alena Yiv
Logline: When her daughter falls ill, a mother must step up and give the care that was previously missing in their relationship. Golden Globes submission.
U.S. Distributor: Menemsha Films
Italy
Notturno
Director: Gianfranco Rosi
Logline: Documentary about the people trying to survive on the borders of Iraq and Kurdistan, Syria and Lebanon.
U.S. Distributor: Super LTD
Ivory Coast
Night of the Kings
Director: Philippe Lacôte
Key Cast: Koné Bakary, Steve Tientcheu, Rasmané Ouédraogo
Logline: Storyteller faces death when his story ends. Golden Globes entry.
U.S. Distributor: Neon
Japan
True Mothers
Director: Naomi Kawase
Key Cast: Hiromi Nagasaku, Arata Iura, Aju Makita
Logline: Adaptation of Mizuki Tsujimura’s novel of a couple who adopt a child when they cannot conceive, but their lives are shattered when the birth mother shows up.
Submitted for Globes.
U.S. Distributor: Kinoshita Group
Jordan
200 Meters
Director: Ameen Nayfeh
Key Cast: Ali Suliman, Lana Zreik, Samia Bakri
Logline: A Palestinian father, whose permit has expired, must cross over into Israel to see his ill child along with an assortment of others. Entered for Globes.
Intl. Sales: True Colours
Kazakhstan
The Crying Steppe
Director: Marina Kunarova
Key Cast: Sayazhan Kulymbetova, Akylkhan Almassov, Dulyga Akmolda
Logline: An eagle hunter tries to save his family during the great famines.
Prodco: MG Prods.
Kenya
The Letter
Directors: Maia Lekow, Chris King
Logline: Doc about Kenyan Margaret Kamango and her daughters, who try to stop the sons from stealing her property, seen through the POV of her grandson.
Intl. Sales: Circle and Square
Kosovo
Exile
Director: Visar Morina
Key Cast: Mišel Matičević, Sandra Hüller
Logline: A Kosovan pharmacologist with a comfortable life in Germany faces bizarre menacing events, or is he just imagining it? Also a Golden Globes entry.
Intl. Sales: The Match Factory
Kyrgyzstan
Running to the Sky
Director: Mirlan Abdykalykov
Key Cast: Temirlan Asankadyrov, Ruslan Orozakunov, Meerim Atantaeva
Logline: A 12-year-old boy living in poverty with his father discovers a talent for running and changes his life.
Intl. Sales: Pluto Film
Latvia
Blizzard of Souls
Director: Dzintars Dreibergs
Key Cast: Oto Brantevics, Martins
Vilsons, Greta Trusina Logline: Based on Aleksandrs Grins’ book, the story centers on a boy and his father conscripted into the Latvian army during World War I. Submitted for Golden Globes. Intl. Sales: Eyewell
Lebanon
Broken Keys
Director: Jimmy Keyrouz
Key Cast: Tariq Yaakoub, Rola
Beksmat, Adel Karam Logline: Aspiring musician tries to leave his Middle Eastern neighborhood and build his piano, which was destroyed by a leader of the Islamic State. Also Globes entry.
Prodco: Ezekiel Film
Lesotho
This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection
Director: Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese
Key Cast: Mary Twala Mhlongo, Jerry Mofokeng Wa, Makhaola Ndebel
Logline: Octogenerian widow loses the last of her children and makes preparation for her final days just as the government decides to uproot the village and its cemetery. Golden Globes submission.
Intl. Sales: Memento
Lithuania
Nova Lituania
Director: Karolis Kaupinis
Key Cast: Aleksas Kazanavicius, Vaidotas Martinaitis, Valentinas Masalskis
Logline: A professor proposes an alternative homeland as war approaches in 1938.
Intl. Sales: Square Eyes
Luxembourg
River Tales
Director: Julie Schroell
Logline: Doc on the San Juan river in Nicaragua where the Chinese are building an interoceanic canal and causing environmental issues.
Intl. Sales: Taxi Rights
Malaysia
Roh
Director: Emir Ezwan
Key Cast: Farah Ahmad, Mhia Farhana, Harith Haziq
Logline: Horror film about a family that is visited by a little girl with a prediction.
Prodco: Kuman Pictures
Mexico
I’m No Longer Here
Director: Fernando Frías de la Parra
Key Cast: Juan Daniel García Treviño, Jonathan Espinoza, Coral Puente
Logline: Forced to flee his home for New York, a cumbia dancer tries to fit into his new city. Also submitted for Globes.
U.S. Distributor: Netflix
Montenegro
Breasts
Director: Marija Perović
Key Cast: Marija Škaričić, Vojin Ćetković, Dubravka Drakic
Logline: Four friends gather for their 20th high school reunion where they find out one is seriously ill, and try to help her.
U.S. Distributor: Mubi
Morocco
The Unknown Saint
Director: Alaa Eddine Aljem
Key Cast: Younes Bouab, Salah Bensalah, Bouchaib Essamak Logline: Thief buries his loot on a deserted hill and returns much later to find a shrine and
a village has sprung up in the spot.
Intl. Sales: The Match Factory
Netherlands
Buladó
Director: Eché Janga
Key Cast: Tiara Richards, Everon Jackson Hooi, Felix de Rooy Logline: Kenza, 11, tries to navigate her own path. Globes submission.
Intl. Sales: Picture Tree
Nigeria
The Milkmaid
Director: Desmond Ovbiagele
Key Cast: Maryam Booth, Ibrahim Jammal, Anthonieta Kalunta
Logline: A milkmaid fights religious extremists in her search for her sister.
Prodco: Danono Media
North Macedonia
Willow
Director: Milcho Manchevski
Key Cast: Sara Klimoska, Natalija Teodosieva, Kamka Tocinovski Logline: Three stories of Macedonian motherhood. Golden Globes entry.
Intl. Sales: Reel Suspects
Norway
Hope
Director: Maria Sødahl
Key Cast: Andrea Bræin Hovig, Stellan Skarsgård
Logline: A couple’s relationship is imperiled by her cancer diagnosis. Golden Globes entry.
U.S. Distributor: KimStim
Palestine
Gaza Mon Amour
Directors: Tarzan Nasser, Arab Nasser
Key Cast: Salim Daw, Hiam Abbas, Maisa Abd Elhadi
Logline: A would-be couple navigate life with all its absurdities in Palestine.
Intl. Sales: Versatile Films
Pakistan
Circus of Life
Director: Sarmad Khoosat
Key Cast: Arif Hassan, Samiya Mumtaz, Eman Suleyman
Logline: The life of a staid, devout man is upset when a video of him goes viral.
U.S. Distributor: Mubi
Panama
Causa Justa
Directors: Luis Franco Brantley, Luis Pacheco
Key Cast: Patricia De Leon, Jeovany Alvarez, Aida Morales
Logline: The experiences of a quintet during the U.S. invasion of Panama.
Prodco: Planet Films
Paraguay
Killing the Dead
Director: Hugo Giménez
Key Cast: Ever Enciso, Aníbal Ortiz,
Silvio Rodas Logline: Grave diggers find a live body that they need to get rid of.
Prodco: Sabate Films
Peru
Song Without a Name
Director: Melina León
Key Cast: Pamela Mendoza, Tommy
Párraga, Lucio Rojas Logline: Tale of child trafficking
Intl. Sales: Luxbox
Philippines
Mindanao
Director: Brillante Mendoza
Key Cast: Judy Ann Santos, Allen Dizon, Yuna Tangog
Logline: A mother tends to her dying daughter as her husband fights in battle.
Intl. Sales: Center Stage
Poland
Never Gonna Snow Again
Director: Małgorzata Szumowska
Key Cast: Alec Utgoff, Maja Ostaszewska, Agata Kulesza
Logline: A Ukrainian masseur hears a litany of woes from his clients.
Intl. Sales: The Match Factory
Portugal
Vitalina Varela
Director: Pedro Costa
Key Cast: Vitalina Varela, Jose Tavares Borges
Logline: A Cape Verde woman traces her dead husband’s life in Lisbon.
U.S. Distributor: Grasshopper Films
Romania
Collective
Director: Alexander Nanau
Logline: Documentary on the 2015 fire at the Colectiv nightclub in which 64 people died and hundreds were injured.
Intl. Sales: Cinephil
Saudi Arabia
Scales
Director: Shahad Ameen
Key Cast: Ashraf Barhom, Bassima Hajjar, Hassan Al Kamzari
Logline: Feminist parable set in a dystopian landscape.
U.S. Distributor: Variance Film
Russia
Dear Comrades!
Director: Andrei Konchalovsky
Key Cast: Julia Vysotskaya, Vladislav Komarov, Andrei Gusev
Logline: The lead-up to and aftermath of the Novocherkassk massacre. Also running for Golden Globes.
Intl. Sales: Films Boutique
Serbia
Dara in Jasenovac
Director: Predrag Antonijević
Key Cast: Marko Janketić, Vuk Kostić, Natasa Drakulic
Logline: A little girl is sent to a concentration camp during the Holocaust. Also Golden Globes entry.
Prodco: Dandelion Prods
Singapore
Wet Season
Director: Anthony Chen
Key Cast: Yeo Yann Yann, Koh Jia Ler
Logline: A childless teacher develops a bond with a student, leading her on a rocky journey. Submitted for Globes.
U.S. Distributor: Strand Releasing
Slovakia
The Auschwitz Report
Director: Peter Bebjak
Key Cast: Noel Czuczor, Peter Ondrejicka, Jan Nedbal
Logline: Two Slovak Jews escape a concentration camp to tell their story. Globes entry.
U.S. Distributor: Samuel Goldwyn
Slovenia
Stories From the Chestnut Woods
Director: Gregor Božič
Key Cast: Massimo De Francovich,
Ivana Roscic Logline: After World War II, a carpenter and a chestnut vendor exchange stories.
Intl. Sales: Cercamon
South Africa
Toorbos
Director: Rene van Rooyen
Key Cast: Elani Dekker,Stiaan Smith
Logline: Adaptation of Dalene Matthee’s novel. Globes submission.
Prodco: The Film Factory
South Korea
The Man Standing Next
Director: Woo Min-ho
Key Cast: Byung-hun Lee, Sung-min Lee, Hee-joon Lee
Logline: Story of the assassination of the president and his killer. Globes entry.
U.S. Distributor: Capetown Pictures
Spain
The Endless Trench
Directors: Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño and Jose Mari Goenaga
Key Cast: Antonio de la Torre, Belén Cuesta, Vicente Vergara
Logline: Spanish Civil War outlaw goes into hiding to save his life. Globes entry.
Intl. Sales: Film Factory
Sudan
You Will Die at Twenty
Director: Amjad Abu Alala
Key Cast: Mustafa Shehata, Islam Mubark, Mahmoud Elsaraj Logline: Cursed at birth, Muzamil grows up curious about life. Globes submission.
U.S. Distributor: Film Movement
Suriname
Wiren
Director: Ivan Tai-Apin
Key Cast: Idi Lemmers, Gaby Treurniet, Altaafkhan Dhonre
Logline: Wiren fights back when no university will take him because he is deaf.
Prodco: It Goes Prods.
Sweden
Charter
Director: Amanda Kernell
Key Cast: Ane Dahl Torp, Sverrir Gudnason, Troy Lundkvist
Logline: Losing custody of her children, Alice kidnaps them on a trip to the Canary Islands. Globes entry.
Intl. Sales: Nordisk Film
Switzerland
My Little Sister
Directors: Stéphanie Chuat, Véronique Reymond
Key Cast: Nina Hoss, Lars Eidinger
Logline: A playwright tries to get her twin on stage again. Globes entry.
U.S. Distributor: Film Movement
Taiwan
A Sun
Director: Chung Mong-hong
Key Cast: Chen Yi-Wen, Samantha Ko, Wu Chien-Ho
Logline: Two brothers, one a high-achiever and the other a criminal, trade places. Globes submission.
U.S. Distributor: Netflix
Thailand
Happy Old Year
Director: Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit
Key Cast: Sunny Suwanmethanont, Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying
Logline: Siblings must get rid of old things in their hoarder mother’s home.
U.S. Distributor: Mubi
Tunisia
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Director: Kaouther Ben Hania
Key Cast: Yahya Mahayni, Dea Liane, Monica Bellucci, Koen De Bouw
Logline: Syrian immigrant allows his back to become a canvas. Globes entry.
Intl. Sales: Bac Film
Turkey
Miracle in Cell No. 7
Director: Mehmet Ada Öztekin
Key Cast: Aras Bulut Iynemli, Nisa Sofiya Aksongur, Deniz Baysal
Logline: Story of an imprisoned man and his 6-year-old daughter. Globes entry.
U.S. Distributor: Netflix
Ukraine
Atlantis
Director: Valentyn Vasyanovych
Key Cast: Andriy Rymaruk, Liudmyla Bileka, Vasyl Antoniak
Logline: Life in Ukraine after its war with Russia ends in victory; also in running for Golden Globes.
U.S. Distribution: Grasshopper Films
Uruguay
Alelí
Director: Leticia Jorge
Key Cast: Néstor Guzzini, Mirella Pascual, Cristina Morán
Logline: Dysfunctional siblings fight over their inheritance after their father dies.
U.S. Distributor: Netflix
Uzbekistan
2,000 Songs of Farida
Director: Yalkin Tuychiev
Key Cast: Sanobar Haqnazarova, Bahrom Matchanov, Ilmira Rahimjanova
Logline: Kamil upsets the domestic tranquility when he takes on a fourth wife. Globes submission.
U.S. Distribution: Letterboxd
Venezuela
Upon a Time in Venezuela
Director: Anabel Rodríguez Ríos
Logline: Documentary explores decline of the Venezuelan fishing village of Congo Mirador, which is a metaphor for the climate issues facing the country.
U.S. Distribution: Topic
Vietnam
Dreamy Eyes
Director: Victor Vu
Key Cast: Trúc Anh, Tran Nghia
Logline: The story of a childhood romance is told through the eyes of the man.
U.S. Distribution: Letterboxd