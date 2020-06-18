Indian Film Festival L.A. Presents Virtual Showcase

Indian Film Festival Los Angeles, which recently rolled the films in its canceled 2020 edition over to 2021 due to the pandemic, has announced a project called IFFLA Over the Years. The virtual showcase highlights works by the festival’s alumni filmmakers, from Anurag Kashyap and Shonali Bose to Manish Acharya and Rima Das.

Announcing the project, IFFLA founder Christina Marouda said: “Traveling through 17 years of programming has allowed us to reconnect with so many of our alumni with whom we share fond memories. We are excited with this opportunity to collaborate with them to offer new audiences worldwide the chance to discover some of the most visionary voices of Indian independent cinema in recent years. We also hope recent IFFLA attendees have a chance to catch up with films from our first decade, and early attendees who could not join us in recent years are able to discover some of the newer gems we’ve presented. There is literally a film for everyone’s appetite.”

Among the titles available to stream from June 19-July 5 are Kashyap’s “Gangs of Wasseypur,” Acharya’s “Loins of Punjab” and Vikramaditya Motwane’s “Trapped.”

The films are divided into 12 categories including humor, dark themes, women and children focuses, documentaries, shorts and alumni selections. Some of the films presented are festival faves from “Gangs of Wasseypur,” which played in Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight, to Das’ “Village Rockstars,” which India selected as its Oscar entry, and Shubhashish Bhutiani’s short “Kush.”

Visit https://www.indianfilmfestival.org/over-the-years/ for more.