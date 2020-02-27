×

India’s Alliance Wraps Berlin Market With Abbas Kiarostami Package Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Abbas Kiarostami
CREDIT: Photo by Camilla Morandi/REX/Shutterstock

India’s Alliance Media & Entertainment is in the process of acquiring a library of works by late Iranian auteur Abbas Kiarostami for distribution in the Indian subcontinent from France’s MK2 Films.

The deal covers 33 features, documentaries and shorts from Kiarostami’s oeuvre, including “Taste of Cherry,” “The Wind Will Carry Us” and “Where Is My Friend’s Home.” Negotiations took place at the European Film Market, and the Berlin Film Festival. They are at an “advanced state of closure” and the signing is expected to take place imminently, Alliance’s Sunil Doshi told Variety. Kiarostami died in 2016.

Alliance previously acquired the Pedro Almodovar catalogue from France’s TF1 and Pathe Films and Jafar Panahi’s films from France’s Celluloid Dreams. It struck a deal with Disney’s Indian OTT platform Hotstar, where the works of both masters are streaming now.

Alliance also acquired the Indian distribution and adaptation rights for Veit Helmer’s dialogue-free 2018 German-Azerbaijani comedy “The Bra” from Germany’s Pluto Film Distribution Network. Discussions are ongoing with key talent for an Indian adaptation that will go into production by the end of this year. It will be produced by Manzar Studios and financed by a new IP fund from Rainshine Entertainment. Manzar will also produce Alliance’s Indian adaptation of Martin De Salvo’s 2018 Argentinian comedy “El Padre de mis Hijos,” acquired from Italy’s TVCO.

Popular on Variety

Alliance bought Indian distribution rights for the films of Ruben Ostlund from France’s Coproduction Office, Asghar Farhadi’s “The Salesman” from France’s Memento Films and “Matangi/Maya/M.I.A.” and “Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema” from the U.K.’s Dogwoof.

More Film

  • Saudi Runaway

    Director Susanne Regina Maures on ‘Saudi Runaway’

    BERLIN —  Robert Montgomery’s “Lady in the Lake” posed the question of whether it’s possible to make a complete film from one POV and yet  create a true emotional connection with an audience if it doesn’t have a face to connect with. “Saudi Runaway” delivers a haunting POV experience via the hands of a woman, [...]

  • Abbas Kiarostami

    India’s Alliance Wraps Berlin Market With Abbas Kiarostami Package Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

    India’s Alliance Media & Entertainment is in the process of acquiring a library of works by late Iranian auteur Abbas Kiarostami for distribution in the Indian subcontinent from France’s MK2 Films. The deal covers 33 features, documentaries and shorts from Kiarostami’s oeuvre, including “Taste of Cherry,” “The Wind Will Carry Us” and “Where Is My [...]

  • Rachel Brosnahan25th Annual Screen Actors Guild

    Film News Roundup: Rachel Brosnahan Starring in Sci-Fi Movie 'Distant'

    In today’s film news roundup, Rachel Brosnahan will try science-fiction, documentaries about Herb Alpert and Sasha Joseph Neulinger find homes, and Cameron Boyce’s “Runt” gets a premiere. CASTING Rachel Brosnahan will star with Anthony Ramos in Amblin Partners’ upcoming comedic sci-fi film “Distant.” Will Speck and Josh Gordon will direct from Spenser Cohen’s script about [...]

  • Aldis Hodge Regina King

    Aldis Hodge Gushes Over Working With First-Time Film Director Regina King

    Regina King is on a roll. After winning an Oscar for “If Beale Street Could Talk” and starring as masked vigilante Sister Knight in HBO’s “Watchmen,” King is gearing up to make her film directing debut with “One Night in Miami.” Adapted by Kemp Powers from his play of the same name, the film dramatizes a [...]

  • Jon Berg

    Netflix Developing Female-Fronted Comedy Film With Jon Berg (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix is developing an untitled female-led comedy with producer Jon Berg, the former Warner Bros.’ co-president of production. The writing team of Jordan Roter (“The Tear Down,” “Camp Rules”) and Monica Corcoran Harel (New York Times, Marie Claire) has been attached to write the project. Netflix is keeping the logline under wraps. The project will [...]

  • Bob Chapek Disney CEO

    Why Wall Street Is Unhappy (for Now) With Disney's CEO Change

    We all knew the end was coming. Bob Iger had promised, time and again, that the end was coming. But the rather abrupt announcement Tuesday afternoon that he would relinquish his longtime role as CEO of the Walt Disney Co. — and that theme parks head Bob Chapek would succeed him at the top of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad