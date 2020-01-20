×

Hong Kong Project Market HAF Lines up Cream of Asia for 2020 Edition

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
HAF logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of HAF

Lin Cheng-sheng (“Betlnut Beauty”), Giddens Ko (“You Are The Apple of My Eye”), Pang Ho-cheung (“Love in a Puff”) and Yeo Siew-hua (“A Land Imagined”) are among the big name Asian directors lining up to participate in the 18th edition of the Hong Kong Asia Film Financing Forum.

The powerhouse project market will run for three days, alongside FilMart, traditionally Asia’s biggest film and TV rights market. With an unusual Wednesday start date for both, HAF will operate March 25-27, and FilMart 25-28 March.

In addition to the traditional one-on-one matching operation between producers and those distributors sales agents and financiers looking to invest at a film’s early stages, HAF also offers numerous cash and in-kind prizes. This year the 33 selected projects vie for 18 prizes and sponsorship packages.

The stellar lineup of directors is matched by equally established producers – and directors turned producer. These include: Hong Kong’s Heiward Mak preparing to produce Wong Ka-ki’s “Fire Room”; Daniel Yu Wai-kwok producing Pang’s “The End”; and Kim Ki-duk producing Tao Huaqiao’s “Eternal Night.”

Other highlights are: Japan’s Ogigami Naoko (“Close-Knit”) directing “Blind Forest,” set in a facility where women gathered to create Braille; and suspense thriller; “Stranger Eyes,” on which Yeo reunites with “A Land Imagined” producer Fran Borgia; and Palme d’Or winner Apichatpong Weerasethakul producing the road movie project, “9 Temples to Heaven,” for his long-time assistant director Sompot Chidgasornpongse.

Popular on Variety

Another is former Wall Street Journal Asia editor Dean Napolitano’s debut film “June Snow,” about New York-born Eliza Li, who follows her parents’ footsteps in becoming a Cantonese opera performer. Hong Kong-based documentary Oscar winner Ruby Yang is attached as producer.

Organizers report receiving 338 submissions from 17 countries and regions. Hong Kong had seven selected. Mainland China is the largest group, with seven selected. And there are a further three Chinese-language projects from Taiwan.

There are nine documentaries including Eden Bernal’s “The Siren Song,” about three generations of Mexican fisherwomen and produced by Hong Kong’s Polly Yeung, becomes the first project from Mexico to take part in HAF.

More Film

  • Outstanding Performance by a Cast in

    SAG Awards 2020: 'Parasite' Makes History; 'The Crown,' 'Mrs. Maisel' Earn Top TV Honors

    Neon’s “Parasite” won best motion picture cast at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, becoming the first foreign language film to pick up the top prize. Netflix’s “The Crown” was named best TV drama and Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” earned the prize for best TV comedy in a strong showing for streaming [...]

  • Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, Lee Jeong-eun,

    SAG Awards 2020: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    The Screen Actors Guild Awards are always the first peer group ceremony of the new year, giving those who make films and television series the chance to celebrate each other. Going into the 26th annual ceremony, which took place Jan. 19, the nominees were a mix of industry veterans and beloved favorite and some newer-comers, [...]

  • HAF logo

    Hong Kong Project Market HAF Lines up Cream of Asia for 2020 Edition

    Lin Cheng-sheng (“Betlnut Beauty”), Giddens Ko (“You Are The Apple of My Eye”), Pang Ho-cheung (“Love in a Puff”) and Yeo Siew-hua (“A Land Imagined”) are among the big name Asian directors lining up to participate in the 18th edition of the Hong Kong Asia Film Financing Forum. The powerhouse project market will run for [...]

  • Jennifer Aniston

    SAG Awards: The Complete Winners List

    Korean thriller “Parasite” made history at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, becoming the first foreign-language film to win best motion picture cast. In another streaming stride, Netflix’s “The Crown” nabbed best TV drama and Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” took home best TV comedy. In a repeat of the Golden Globes, [...]

  • SAG Awards Placeholder

    How to Watch 2020 SAG Awards Online

    The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, honoring the top performers in film and television, is just a few hours away. Although the show is hostless, Joey King and Logan Browning are co-ambassadors of the ceremony, taking place on Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be broadcast live on TNT [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad