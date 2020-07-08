Hong Kong Festival Unveils World Film Selection

Roy Andersson’s “About Endlessness” and Tsai Ming-liang’s “Days” are among the highlights of the Masters and Auteurs section of the upcoming Hong Kong International Film Festival. The festival will hold screenings in front of live audiences next month.

It had originally been scheduled to take place in March, but was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The 44th edition will now run Aug. 18-31.

“Endlessness” earned Andersson the best director award at the Venice festival last year. While another selection, Pedro Costa’s “Vitalina Varela” earned the top prize at the Locarno festival last August.

Other films in the section include: “Balloon” by Pema Tseden; “Ema” by Pablo Larrain; “It Must Be Heaven,” by Elia Suleiman; “Marghe and Her Mother” by Mohsen Makhmalbaf; and “The Cordillera of Dreams” by Patricio Guzman.

The festival says that it expects to round out the section with other titles by Bruno Dumont, Cristi Puiu, Costa Gavras, Lav Diaz, Brillante Mendoza, Hara Kazuo and Chang Tso-chi. The full HKIFF line-up will be revealed on July 28.

Previously it announced eight titles for its annual selection of restored classics. This year they include: “The Circus” (1928); “The Cameraman” (1928); “Street Angel” (1928); “Four Nights of a Dreamer” (1971); “First Case, Second Case” (1979); “Flowers of Shanghai” (1998); “Goodbye Dragon Inn” (2003); and “Apocalypse Now: Final Cut” (2019).

The film project market, the HKIFF-programmed Hong Kong Asia Film Financing Forum (HAF) and the Hong Kong FilMart rights market normally take place around the same time as the film festival. This year both partner events were delayed from March and will now be held in August, but only in virtual or online form.