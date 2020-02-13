×

Hong Kong Film Festival is Postponed Due to Virus Fears

HK film festival 2020 poster
CREDIT: Courtesy of HKIFF

Hong Kong International Film Festival will be postponed from its scheduled date in March and early April. The decision was a response to the growing fear of the novel coronavirus which has spread from mainland China to reach more than 20 countries and territories so far.

The festival’s organizer, the Hong Kong International Film Festival Society made the announcement on Thursday. It said that the Hong Kong Asia Film Financing Forum, better known as HAF, and held within the perimeter of the FilMart trade show, would also be postponed.

Earlier in the day, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council said that FilMart would be postponed from March, until Aug. 27-29.

More to follow.

