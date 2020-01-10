Paramount’s ‘Snake Eyes’ With Henry Golding Gets Blessing in Japan

Production has got under way in Japan on “G.I. Joe” spinoff “Snake Eyes.” Featuring “Crazy Rich Asian” star Henry Golding, the actioner is a Paramount Pictures, Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures, and Skydance presentation, in association with Hasbro, of a di Bonaventura Pictures Production.

Selected members of the cast and key crew received a traditional blessing at the Hie-Jinja Shrine in Tokyo on Friday, before the before shooting. Cast in attendance at the ceremony included Golding, Andrew Koji, Haruka Abe, Iko Uwais, Takehiro Hira, and director Robert Schwentke (“The Captain”). “Ready or Not” star, Samara Weaving recently joined the cast, but was not at the temple.

Executive producers Jeff Waxman and Erik Howsam, and stunt coordinator Kenji Tanigaki were also at the ceremony. Evan Spiliotopoulos, who wrote “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Huntsman: Winter’s War,” penned the script.

Title character, Snake Eyes is a ninja commando who dresses in all black, hides his face and doesn’t speak. He stands out among the military anti-terrorist group and quickly establishes himself as its most popular member. He also has a special relationship with Scarlett (Weaving), the team’s first female member, and sometimes carries out solo missions with his pet wolf, Timber. His blood brother Storm Shadow is also his archenemy.

Popular on Variety

The picture is based on the Hasbro toy of the same name, and marks the third “G.I. Joe” film Paramount has produced in the last decade. Its most recent — starring Dwayne Johnson and Bruce Willis — brought in $350 million worldwide. “Snake Eyes” is set to release in theaters on Oct. 23, 2020.