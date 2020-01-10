×

Paramount’s ‘Snake Eyes’ With Henry Golding Gets Blessing in Japan

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
TOKYO, JAPAN - JANUARY 10: Henry Golding attends the "Snake Eyes" start of Production in Japan event at the Hie-Jinja Shrine on January 10, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
CREDIT: Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

Production has got under way in Japan on “G.I. Joe” spinoff “Snake Eyes.” Featuring “Crazy Rich Asian” star Henry Golding, the actioner is a Paramount Pictures, Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures, and Skydance presentation, in association with Hasbro, of a di Bonaventura Pictures Production.

Selected members of the cast and key crew received a traditional blessing at the Hie-Jinja Shrine in Tokyo on Friday, before the before shooting. Cast in attendance at the ceremony included Golding, Andrew Koji, Haruka Abe, Iko Uwais, Takehiro Hira, and director Robert Schwentke (“The Captain”). “Ready or Not” star, Samara Weaving recently joined the cast, but was not at the temple.

Executive producers Jeff Waxman and Erik Howsam, and stunt coordinator Kenji Tanigaki were also at the ceremony. Evan Spiliotopoulos, who wrote “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Huntsman: Winter’s War,” penned the script.

Title character, Snake Eyes is a ninja commando who dresses in all black, hides his face and doesn’t speak. He stands out among the military anti-terrorist group and quickly establishes himself as its most popular member. He also has a special relationship with Scarlett (Weaving), the team’s first female member, and sometimes carries out solo missions with his pet wolf, Timber. His blood brother Storm Shadow is also his archenemy.

Popular on Variety

The picture is based on the Hasbro toy of the same name, and marks the third “G.I. Joe” film Paramount has produced in the last decade. Its most recent — starring Dwayne Johnson and Bruce Willis — brought in $350 million worldwide. “Snake Eyes” is set to release in theaters on Oct. 23, 2020.

More Film

  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JANUARY 10: Henry

    Paramount's 'Snake Eyes' With Henry Golding Gets Blessing in Japan

    Production has got under way in Japan on “G.I. Joe” spinoff “Snake Eyes.” Featuring “Crazy Rich Asian” star Henry Golding, the actioner is a Paramount Pictures, Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures, and Skydance presentation, in association with Hasbro, of a di Bonaventura Pictures Production. Selected members of the cast and key crew received a traditional blessing [...]

  • The Sonata

    'The Sonata': Film Review

    Restoration wit William Congreve opined that music had charms to soothe the savage breast, but in “The Sonata,” it has power to summon the savage beast — you know, the one usually depicted with horns, tail, and a pitchfork. This handsome horror meller set primarily in France benefits considerably from location shooting in cheaper, but [...]

  • The Woman Who Loves Giraffes

    'The Woman Who Loves Giraffes': Film Review

    Ask anyone to name a female pioneer who studied wild species in their natural habitat in Africa and you’ll get Jane Goodall. But in 1956, four years before primatologist Goodall’s rightfully celebrated work with the chimpanzees started, there was the 23-year-old Canadian Dr. Anne Innis Dagg and her research of giraffes. Despite being the first [...]

  • George MacKay as Schofield in "1917,"

    '1917' Wins Best Picture at 3rd Annual Hollywood Critics Association Awards

    The members of the Hollywood Critics Association celebrated 2019 and the end of the decade at the 3rd Annual Hollywood Critics Association Awards Ceremony on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Sam Mendes’ “1917,” which, in a surprise move, took home the Golden Globes’ best picture award, also snagged the best picture award from the HCA. It [...]

  • Florence Pugh YouTube Black Widow Little

    Before 'Little Women' and 'Midsommar,' Florence Pugh Was a YouTube Performer (Watch)

    Florence Pugh, the breakout star of 2019 dramas “Little Women” and “Midsommar,” apparently has another talent: singing. The 24 year-old actress used to regularly perform covers and play acoustic guitar on YouTube as a teenager in 2013. Pugh, whose next film is Marvel’s “Black Widow” spinoff opposite Scarlett Johansson, went by a different stage name, [...]

  • Weathering With You

    'Weathering With You': Film Review

    In Texas, there’s a saying that goes, “If you don’t like the weather, wait a few minutes.” All the way over in Tokyo, changing the forecast doesn’t come nearly so easy — and may even require a human sacrifice to set things right — or at least, that’s the premise of “Weathering With You,” an [...]

  • Gulzar

    Bollywood Film 'Chhapaak' Makes Serious Splash

    Bowing to rave reviews in India, “Chhapaak” (Splash) a Hindi-language film directed by Meghna Gulzar, an Indian director who was educated at NYU Tisch, is opening in North America on Friday. The daughter of Bollywood star Raakhee and Oscar-winning songwriter mono-monikered Gulzar, she directed music videos before breaking through with 2015’s “Talvar.” Her next film [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad